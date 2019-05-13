/

LOUD! – “Equations Of Eternity”, 09.05.2019

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

STUART A. STAPLES – A New Real (“Arrhythmia”, City Slang ‎– Slang50156LP, 2018)
THE YOUNG GODS – Everythem (“Data Mirage Tangram”, Two Gentlemen Records ‎– TWOGTL 073-2, 2019)
LOW – Always Up (“Double Negative”, Sub Pop ‎– SP 1250, 2018)
LASWELL / BERNOCCHI / HARRIS – The collector (“Equations Of Eternity”, WordSound ‎– WSCD015, 1996)
COPPICE – 17 Flywheel (Flood Blowing) (“The Black Book”,iDEAL Recordings ‎– iDEAL175, 2018)
STEPHEN O’MALLEY – Loup (“The Black Book”, iDEAL Recordings ‎– iDEAL175, 2018)
JIM O’ROURKE – In Regards (“The Black Book”, iDEAL Recordings ‎– iDEAL175, 2018)
SUNN O))) – Between Sleipnir’s Breaths (“Life Metal”, Southern Lord ‎– sunn300, 2019)
SUNN O))) – Troubled Air (“Life Metal”, Southern Lord ‎– sunn300, 2019)

LOUD!
Loud! è un programma radiofonico in onda ogni 2 settimane su Radio Onde Furlane (Udine), radio libera e indipendente sui 90.00 mhz. Dal 1991 Loud! diffonde: elettronica, rock sperimentale, rumore, avanguardia. Questo programma è un veicolo per esplorare alcuni dei suoni più innovativi e stimolanti in circolazione. In Onda: GIOVEDI ore 21.30 // in replica domenica ore 24.00