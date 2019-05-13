LOUD! – “Equations Of Eternity”, 09.05.2019
Playlist
STUART A. STAPLES – A New Real (“Arrhythmia”, City Slang – Slang50156LP, 2018)
THE YOUNG GODS – Everythem (“Data Mirage Tangram”, Two Gentlemen Records – TWOGTL 073-2, 2019)
LOW – Always Up (“Double Negative”, Sub Pop – SP 1250, 2018)
LASWELL / BERNOCCHI / HARRIS – The collector (“Equations Of Eternity”, WordSound – WSCD015, 1996)
COPPICE – 17 Flywheel (Flood Blowing) (“The Black Book”,iDEAL Recordings – iDEAL175, 2018)
STEPHEN O’MALLEY – Loup (“The Black Book”, iDEAL Recordings – iDEAL175, 2018)
JIM O’ROURKE – In Regards (“The Black Book”, iDEAL Recordings – iDEAL175, 2018)
SUNN O))) – Between Sleipnir’s Breaths (“Life Metal”, Southern Lord – sunn300, 2019)
SUNN O))) – Troubled Air (“Life Metal”, Southern Lord – sunn300, 2019)