LOUD! – “Equations Of Eternity”, 09.05.2019

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

STUART A. STAPLES – A New Real (“Arrhythmia”, City Slang ‎– Slang50156LP, 2018)

THE YOUNG GODS – Everythem (“Data Mirage Tangram”, Two Gentlemen Records ‎– TWOGTL 073-2, 2019)

LOW – Always Up (“Double Negative”, Sub Pop ‎– SP 1250, 2018)

LASWELL / BERNOCCHI / HARRIS – The collector (“Equations Of Eternity”, WordSound ‎– WSCD015, 1996)

COPPICE – 17 Flywheel (Flood Blowing) (“The Black Book”,iDEAL Recordings ‎– iDEAL175, 2018)

STEPHEN O’MALLEY – Loup (“The Black Book”, iDEAL Recordings ‎– iDEAL175, 2018)

JIM O’ROURKE – In Regards (“The Black Book”, iDEAL Recordings ‎– iDEAL175, 2018)

SUNN O))) – Between Sleipnir’s Breaths (“Life Metal”, Southern Lord ‎– sunn300, 2019)

SUNN O))) – Troubled Air (“Life Metal”, Southern Lord ‎– sunn300, 2019)