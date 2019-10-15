/

LOUD! – “End Of The Alphabet”, 10.10.2019

Playlist

TEMPLE OV BBV – Your Party (“Temple Ov BBV”, Rocket Recordings, LAUNCH114, 2017)
PAN AMERICAN – Nightbirds (“Nightbirds”, Longform Editions ‎– LE033, 2019)
MIKA VAINIO – Lydspor Pt. 2 (“Lydspor One & Two”, Moog Recordings Library ‎– RDM109, 2018)
COSEY FANNI TUTTI – Orenda (“Tutti”, Conspiracy International ‎– CTITUTTICD2018, 2019)
OMIT – Faller (“Omit – Enclosures 2011-2016”, Pica Disk ‎– PICA044, End Of The Alphabet Records ‎– EAR032, 2018)
MATMOS – Plastic Anniversary (“Plastic Anniversary”, Thrill Jockey ‎– thrill 482, 2019)
KOLLAPS – Sibling Lovers (“Sibling Lovers”, Trait Records ‎– TRT005, silken tofu ‎– STX 57, 2017)
BLACK TO COMM – A Miracle No-Mother Child At Your Breast (“Seven Horses For Seven Kings”, Thrill Jockey ‎– THRILL 481, 2019)

LOUD!
Loud! è un programma radiofonico in onda ogni 2 settimane su Radio Onde Furlane (Udine), radio libera e indipendente sui 90.00 mhz. Dal 1991 Loud! diffonde: elettronica, rock sperimentale, rumore, avanguardia. Questo programma è un veicolo per esplorare alcuni dei suoni più innovativi e stimolanti in circolazione. In Onda: GIOVEDI ore 21.30 // in replica domenica ore 24.00