LOUD! – “End Of The Alphabet”, 10.10.2019
Playlist
TEMPLE OV BBV – Your Party (“Temple Ov BBV”, Rocket Recordings, LAUNCH114, 2017)
PAN AMERICAN – Nightbirds (“Nightbirds”, Longform Editions – LE033, 2019)
MIKA VAINIO – Lydspor Pt. 2 (“Lydspor One & Two”, Moog Recordings Library – RDM109, 2018)
COSEY FANNI TUTTI – Orenda (“Tutti”, Conspiracy International – CTITUTTICD2018, 2019)
OMIT – Faller (“Omit – Enclosures 2011-2016”, Pica Disk – PICA044, End Of The Alphabet Records – EAR032, 2018)
MATMOS – Plastic Anniversary (“Plastic Anniversary”, Thrill Jockey – thrill 482, 2019)
KOLLAPS – Sibling Lovers (“Sibling Lovers”, Trait Records – TRT005, silken tofu – STX 57, 2017)
BLACK TO COMM – A Miracle No-Mother Child At Your Breast (“Seven Horses For Seven Kings”, Thrill Jockey – THRILL 481, 2019)