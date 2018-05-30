LOUD! – “Ego Death”, 24.05.2018

Ascolta la puntata.

Tracklist

FOETUS – Kamikaze (“Soak”, Ectopic Ents ‎– ECT ENTS 035, 2013)

BARK PSYCHOSIS – From what is said to when it’s read (“Codename: Dustsucker”, Fire Records ‎– FIRECD90,2004)

MOGWAI – Ratts Of The Capital (“Happy Songs For Happy People,[PIAS] Recordings ‎– PIASX035CD,2003)

BÄSTARD – Chinatown (“Radiant,discharged,crossed-off”, Ici D’Ailleurs ‎– IDA 004, 1996)

SKELETON KEY – The Barker Of The Dupes (“Obtainium”, Ipecac Recordings ‎– IPC29, 2002)

FIREWATER – Hey, bulldog (“Songs We Should Have Written”,Jetset Records ‎– TWA67CD, 2004)

GLENN BRANCA – The ascension (The Ascension, 1981)

A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS – Ego Death (“Exploding head”, Mute ‎– CDSTUMM311,2009)

MINT 400 – Natterjack Joe (Intercomfort”, Hipster Records ‎– HIP CD016, 1996)

UZEDA – This heat (“Stella”,Touch And Go ‎– TG298, 2006)

TOMAHAWK – Birdsong (“Mit Gas”,Ipecac Recordings, IPC 40, 2003)

PUSSY GALORE – Understand me (“Dial ‘M’ For Motherfucker”, Caroline Records ‎– CAROL 1369, 1989)

AUTOLUX – Turnstile blues (“Future perfect”, Red Ink ‎– WK 76012, 2004)

SLINT – Washer (“Spiderland”, Touch And Go ‎– T&G LP#64, 1991)