LOUD! – “Ego Death”, 24.05.2018
Tracklist
FOETUS – Kamikaze (“Soak”, Ectopic Ents – ECT ENTS 035, 2013)
BARK PSYCHOSIS – From what is said to when it’s read (“Codename: Dustsucker”, Fire Records – FIRECD90,2004)
MOGWAI – Ratts Of The Capital (“Happy Songs For Happy People,[PIAS] Recordings – PIASX035CD,2003)
BÄSTARD – Chinatown (“Radiant,discharged,crossed-off”, Ici D’Ailleurs – IDA 004, 1996)
SKELETON KEY – The Barker Of The Dupes (“Obtainium”, Ipecac Recordings – IPC29, 2002)
FIREWATER – Hey, bulldog (“Songs We Should Have Written”,Jetset Records – TWA67CD, 2004)
GLENN BRANCA – The ascension (The Ascension, 1981)
A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS – Ego Death (“Exploding head”, Mute – CDSTUMM311,2009)
MINT 400 – Natterjack Joe (Intercomfort”, Hipster Records – HIP CD016, 1996)
UZEDA – This heat (“Stella”,Touch And Go – TG298, 2006)
TOMAHAWK – Birdsong (“Mit Gas”,Ipecac Recordings, IPC 40, 2003)
PUSSY GALORE – Understand me (“Dial ‘M’ For Motherfucker”, Caroline Records – CAROL 1369, 1989)
AUTOLUX – Turnstile blues (“Future perfect”, Red Ink – WK 76012, 2004)
SLINT – Washer (“Spiderland”, Touch And Go – T&G LP#64, 1991)