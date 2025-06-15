LOUD! – “Doors of Perception”, 12.06.2025

Ascolta la puntata.

Tracklist

MARK MOLNAR – Sub Luna (“Exo”, Constellation CST185, 2025)

AVA RABIAT – Jestem Tu (“Elektro Erotyk”,FUU012, 2025)

ØJERUM – Til Vinden I Dine Øjne (excerpt) (“Til Vinden I Dine Øjne”, Room 40, 2025)

LAIBACH – Doors of perception (“Alamut”, Mute – CDSTUMM506, 2025)

GABRIEL BRADY – Ambrosial (“Day-blind”, Tonal Union, 2025)

ANEDONE – Different Levels of Life (“For a quiet man”, 2024)

TROY VON BALTHAZAR – Let’s Not Forget to Panic (“Aloha Means Goodbye”, Vicious Circle, REVERB 173, 2025)

NOÉMI BÜCHI – Disappointing The Desire To Last (“Liquid Bones”, OUS054, 2025

FREDRIK RASTEN – VI-XIII excerpt (last 7 minutes) (“Strands of lunar light”, Aspen Editions; Aspen 021, 2025)

STEFAN GOLDMANN – Healer (“Live At Borusan Müzik Evi”, Macro – MACRO M80, 2025)

ILPO VÄISÄNEN – Vallitseva (2025 Remaster) (“Asuma”(2025 Remaster), Editions Mego – 037, 2025)

MIKE COOPER – Atahualpa (“Eternal Equinox”, room 40, 2025)

LUCIANI DAVIDE & JORGE QUINTELA – Andromeda Courtyard (“The Right Half”,Mote Studio, MOTE EDITIONS 003, 2025)

JUDITH HAMANN – Schloss, night (“Aunes”, Shelter Press – SP157, 2025)

GIOVANNI LAMI – Frammenti Di Schiuma (“Eikon”, Kohlhaas, 2025)