LOUD! – “Different To The Others”, 14.03.2019
Playlist
VIRGIN PRUNES – Theme for thought (“…If I die, I die”, Rough Trade – ROUGH 49, 1982)
ATONALIST – Different to the Others (“Atonalism”, Audiotrauma – Trauma045, 2017)
GAVIN FRIDAY – The big no! no! (“Adam ‘N’ Eve”, Island Records - 212 674,1992)
THE YOUNG GODS – Figure Sans Nom (“Data Mirage Tangram”, Two Gentlemen Records – TWOGTL 073-2, 2019)
THE YOUNG GODS – Moon Above (“Data Mirage Tangram”, Two Gentlemen Records – TWOGTL 073-2, 2019)
TRIPLE SUN – A hole in the sky (“The City Lies In Ruins”, Consouling Sounds – SOULLXVII, 2016)
DAUGHTERS – Satan in the wait (“You Won’t Get What You Want”, Ipecac Recordings – IPC205, 2018)
THE TELESCOPES – Everything Turns into You (“Exploding Head Syndrome”, Tapete Records – TR409, 209)
THE STAR PILLOW – Sleeping Dust (“Above”, Time Released Sound – TRS060, 2016)
LUMINANCE RATIO – Solid State Tuners (“Like Little Garrisons Besieged”, Boring Machines – BM 016, Fratto9 Under The Sky Records – fratto010, 2016)
CLAUDIO ROCCHETTI – Memoria Istruttiva B (“Memoria Istruttiva”, Tannen Records – FIR.Y79, 2016)