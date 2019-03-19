LOUD! – “Different To The Others”, 14.03.2019

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

VIRGIN PRUNES – Theme for thought (“…If I die, I die”, Rough Trade ‎– ROUGH 49, 1982)

ATONALIST – Different to the Others (“Atonalism”, Audiotrauma – Trauma045, 2017)

GAVIN FRIDAY – The big no! no! (“Adam ‘N’ Eve”, Island Records ‎- 212 674,1992)

THE YOUNG GODS – Figure Sans Nom (“Data Mirage Tangram”, Two Gentlemen Records ‎– TWOGTL 073-2, 2019)

THE YOUNG GODS – Moon Above (“Data Mirage Tangram”, Two Gentlemen Records ‎– TWOGTL 073-2, 2019)

TRIPLE SUN – A hole in the sky (“The City Lies In Ruins”, Consouling Sounds ‎– SOULLXVII, 2016)

DAUGHTERS – Satan in the wait (“You Won’t Get What You Want”, Ipecac Recordings ‎– IPC205, 2018)

THE TELESCOPES – Everything Turns into You (“Exploding Head Syndrome”, Tapete Records ‎– TR409, 209)

THE STAR PILLOW – Sleeping Dust (“Above”, Time Released Sound ‎– TRS060, 2016)

LUMINANCE RATIO – Solid State Tuners (“Like Little Garrisons Besieged”, Boring Machines ‎– BM 016, Fratto9 Under The Sky Records ‎– fratto010, 2016)

CLAUDIO ROCCHETTI – Memoria Istruttiva B (“Memoria Istruttiva”, Tannen Records ‎– FIR.Y79, 2016)