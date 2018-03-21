/

LOUD! – “Broken Ground”, 15.03.2018

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

THE FALL – Dr. Buck’s Letter (“The Unutterable”, Eagle Records ‎– EAGCD164, 2000)
TRANSMISIA – Dumbshow (“Dumbshow”, Wide Records ‎– WD 019, 1994)
GODFLESH – Post Self (“Post Self”, Avalanche Recordings ‎– AREC040, 2017)
UNSANE – Aberration (“Sterilize”, Southern Lord ‎– LORD 244, 2017)
CHERUBS – Monkey Chow Mein (“2 Ynfynyty”, Brutal Panda Records ‎– BPR27, 2015)
AMENRA – Children of the eye (“Mass VI”, Neurot Recordings ‎– NR108, 2017)
DEAD ELEPHANT – Bardo Thodol (“Thanatology”, Riot Season ‎– REPOSELP028, 2011)
MELVINS – Sober-delic (acid only) (“A Walk With Love & Death”, Ipecac Recordings ‎– IPC195, 2017)
JODIS – Broken Ground (“Black Curtain”, Hydra Head Records ‎– HH666-212, 2012)
LOCRIAN – Dark Shales (“Infinite Dissolution”, Relapse Records ‎– RR7298, 2015)
LOOP – Precession (“Array1”, ATP Recordings ‎– ATPREP07, 2015)
RUSSIAN CIRCLES – Afrika (“Guidance”, Sargent House ‎– SH159, 2016)

LOUD!
Loud! è un programma radiofonico in onda ogni 2 settimane su Radio Onde Furlane (Udine), radio libera e indipendente sui 90.00 mhz. Dal 1991 Loud! diffonde: elettronica, rock sperimentale, rumore, avanguardia. Questo programma è un veicolo per esplorare alcuni dei suoni più innovativi e stimolanti in circolazione. In Onda: GIOVEDI ore 21.30 // in replica domenica ore 24.00