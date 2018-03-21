LOUD! – “Broken Ground”, 15.03.2018
Playlist
THE FALL – Dr. Buck’s Letter (“The Unutterable”, Eagle Records – EAGCD164, 2000)
TRANSMISIA – Dumbshow (“Dumbshow”, Wide Records – WD 019, 1994)
GODFLESH – Post Self (“Post Self”, Avalanche Recordings – AREC040, 2017)
UNSANE – Aberration (“Sterilize”, Southern Lord – LORD 244, 2017)
CHERUBS – Monkey Chow Mein (“2 Ynfynyty”, Brutal Panda Records – BPR27, 2015)
AMENRA – Children of the eye (“Mass VI”, Neurot Recordings – NR108, 2017)
DEAD ELEPHANT – Bardo Thodol (“Thanatology”, Riot Season – REPOSELP028, 2011)
MELVINS – Sober-delic (acid only) (“A Walk With Love & Death”, Ipecac Recordings – IPC195, 2017)
JODIS – Broken Ground (“Black Curtain”, Hydra Head Records – HH666-212, 2012)
LOCRIAN – Dark Shales (“Infinite Dissolution”, Relapse Records – RR7298, 2015)
LOOP – Precession (“Array1”, ATP Recordings – ATPREP07, 2015)
RUSSIAN CIRCLES – Afrika (“Guidance”, Sargent House – SH159, 2016)