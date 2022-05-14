/

LOUD! – “Blue Sleep”, 21.04.2022

Playlist

TOO TALL TO SING – FLIN VAN HEMMEN & JOZEF DUMOULIN –  Little Bird of Bad Omen (Ty-Yt) (“New Dance Moves”, Shhpuma SHH070CD, 2022)

YANN NOVAK – The Thrill of Approaching Destruction (“Reflections of a Gathering Storm”, Playneutral PN202210, 2022)

NETHERWORLD – Thwaites (“Vanishing Lands”, Glacial Movements, 2022)

HANS P. KJORSTAD – Visjon (“Avkjølingshistorie”, Motvind Records MOT18LP, 2022)

ŠIROM – Grazes, Wrinkles, Drifts into Sleep (“The Liquified Throne of Simplicity”, Glitterbeat GBCD120, 2022)

DAVID LEE MYERS – Incipient malaise (“Lustre”, Pulsewidth PW017, 2022)

JÖRG ZEMMLER – Vor Glück (“Piano Bar”, Self-release, 2022)

JULIAN SARTORIUS – Parliwu (“Mux”, Marionette M18, 2022)

LUSTMORD –  Hackedepicciotto – Trinity Past (“The Others (Lustmord Deconstructed”, Pelagic Records,2022)”

KEELEY FORSYTH –  Silence (“Limbs”, Leaf – BAY 124CD, 2022)

CURRENT 93 – Clouds At Teatime (“If a City Is Set Upon a Hill”, HomAleph – HOMℵ 5, 2022)

LYDIAN DUNBAR – Soft Fingers Of The Monster (“Blue Sleep”, Room40 DRM4137, 2022)

GINTAS K – Various (“Lėti”, Cronica, 185~2022,  2022)

FENNESZ – FInstrument 3 (2022 Remaster) (“Hotel Paral.lel”, Editions Mego eMego016X, 2022)

Loud! è un programma radiofonico in onda ogni 2 settimane su Radio Onde Furlane (Udine), radio libera e indipendente sui 90.00 mhz. Dal 1991 Loud! diffonde: elettronica, rock sperimentale, rumore, avanguardia. Questo programma è un veicolo per esplorare alcuni dei suoni più innovativi e stimolanti in circolazione. In Onda: GIOVEDI ore 21.30 // in replica domenica ore 24.00