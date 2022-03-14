LOUD! – “Against a White Cloud”, 24.02.2022

Ascolta la puntata.

BRYCE HACKFORD – Fires (“Cloud Holding”, Futura Resistenza RESLP011, 2022)

ABUL MOGARD – Against a White Cloud (“In a Few Places Along the River”, 2022)

BLAK SAAGAN – Saltano Le Pecorelle (“Se Ci Fosse La Luce Sarebbe Bellissimo”, Maple Death Records – MDR040, 2021)

HELM – Axis (“Axis”, Dais Records – DAIS177, 2021)

GONCALO F.CARDOSO – Danum Valley & Canopy Walks (“Impressões de Outra Ilha (Borneo)”, Discrepant CREP79, 2022)

MARK VERNON – The New Game Of Emulation (“Time Deferred”, Gagarin Records GR2041, 2022)

HATE & MERDA – Sotto Voce (“Ovunque Distruggi”, Dio Drone – DD090, 2022)

SVARTE GREINER – Devolve (“Devolving Trust”, Miasmah Recordings MIA055, 2022)

COUM TRANSMISSIONS – 73 vibrant/Dogs are funny people/Magazine illustration (“The Sound of Porridge Bubbling”,Dais Records – DAIS 008, 2009)

COMMON EIDER, KING EIDER – Breath Wind (“Égrégore”, Cold Spring, CSR271CD, 2019)