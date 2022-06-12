LOUD! – “After Dark”, 02.06.2022

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

LUCA FORCUCCI – The Room Above – (“The Room Above” , mAtter MATTER023, 2022)

MONDKOPF – Phased Harmony I (“Spring Stories”, Miasmah Recordings MIA057, 2022)

BAD SECTOR – Ego Virgo Prologo 2 (Sweeps) (“Anthology Of Post Industrial And Experimental Music From Italy”, Unexplained Sounds Group – USG075, 2022)

DANIELE CIULLINI – Decoys (“Anthology Of Post Industrial And Experimental Music From Italy”, Unexplained Sounds Group – USG075, 2022)

GIANLUCA BECUZZI – The Ancestral (“Anthology Of Post Industrial And Experimental Music From Italy”, Unexplained Sounds Group – USG075, 2022)

SONOLOGYST – Sää (“Anthology Of Post Industrial And Experimental Music From Italy”, Unexplained Sounds Group – USG075, 2022)

T. GOWDY – Clipse (“Miracles”, Constellation Records CST165, 2022)

MELANIE DALIBERT – Mantra (“Shimmering”, Ici d’ailleurs/Mind Travel Series MT14, 2022)

JORG ZEMMLER – Hinterrücks (“Piano Bar”, Self-release, 2022)

TOO TALL TO SING – FLIN VAN HEMMEN & JOZEF DUMOULIN – Horror Vacui (“New Dance Moves”, Shhpuma SHH070CD, 2022)

JURGEN KARG – Die Versunkene Stadt – Atlantis (“Elektronische Mythen”, Mood Records – 23 555, 1977)

THURSTON MOORE – The Realization (“Screen Time”, Southern Lord – LORD 293, 2021)

ALAN VEGA – Wings of Glory (“After Dark”, In The Red Recordings – ITR 356, 2021)