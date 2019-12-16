LOUD! – “Acts of severance”, 05.12.2019
Playlist
ALE HOP – Augury (“Apophenia”, Buh Records - BR127, 2019)
MITELLI GABRIELE – The SkinTrip to the Abysses (“The World Behind”, We Insist! Records, LPWEIN07, 2019)
SKY BURIAL – VII (The Forcing Season: Further Acts of Severance”, Opa Loka Records – OL1904, 2019)
ANDREAS TROBOLLOWITSCH – V1 (“Ventorgano”, mAtter – MATTER017, 2019)
COH – 20000 lieues (“Music vol.”, Editions Mego - Editions Mego 222, 2016)
COMMON EIDER, KING EIDER – Bone Soil (“Egregore”, Cold Spring - CSR271CD, 2019)
LUSTMORD – Accursed (“First Reformed”, Vaultworks - 331CD, 2019)
O YUKI CONJUGATE – Denouement (“Scene In Mirage”, OYC Limited - OYCLimited3, 1984)
ZOVIET FRANCE – Kofca (“Mort Aux Vaches: Feedback”, Mort Aux Vaches – none, 1998)
LOUD!
Loud! è un programma radiofonico in onda ogni 2 settimane su Radio Onde Furlane (Udine), radio libera e indipendente sui 90.00 mhz. Dal 1991 Loud! diffonde: elettronica, rock sperimentale, rumore, avanguardia. Questo programma è un veicolo per esplorare alcuni dei suoni più innovativi e stimolanti in circolazione. In Onda: GIOVEDI ore 21.30 // in replica domenica ore 24.00