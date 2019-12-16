LOUD! – “Acts of severance”, 05.12.2019

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

ALE HOP – Augury (“Apophenia”, Buh Records ‎- BR127, 2019)

MITELLI GABRIELE – The SkinTrip to the Abysses (“The World Behind”, We Insist! Records, LPWEIN07, 2019)

SKY BURIAL – VII (The Forcing Season: Further Acts of Severance”, Opa Loka Records – OL1904, 2019)

ANDREAS TROBOLLOWITSCH – V1 (“Ventorgano”, mAtter – MATTER017, 2019)

COH – 20000 lieues (“Music vol.”, Editions Mego ‎- Editions Mego 222, 2016)

COMMON EIDER, KING EIDER – Bone Soil (“Egregore”, Cold Spring ‎- CSR271CD, 2019)

LUSTMORD – Accursed (“First Reformed”, Vaultworks ‎- 331CD, 2019)

O YUKI CONJUGATE – Denouement (“Scene In Mirage”, OYC Limited ‎- OYCLimited3, 1984)

ZOVIET FRANCE – Kofca (“Mort Aux Vaches: Feedback”, Mort Aux Vaches – none, 1998)