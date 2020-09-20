Linguaserpente: il video di “Revolution At 45”

Oggi vi presentiamo i LinguaSerpente, un nome nuovo nato dalla voglia di tornare a suonare insieme di alcuni musicisti, Nicola, Nicolò e Paolo, già attivi con band di culto della scena postcore nazionale quali With Love e Bluid e, oggi, impegnati con Ninos Du Brasil e Kirlian, cui si è aggiunto Tommy (Captain Mantell, Full Effect, Ama e gli stessi Kirlian). La voglia è quella di ritornare a suonare veloci e diretti con un mix di noise e postcore. Il risultato di quest’incontro è rappresentato dal 12” Anachronistic Futuristic, registrato presso il Lesder Studio di Tommy e in uscita il cinque ottobre per Shove Records e The Fucking Clinica. Il vinile, one sided serigrafato e in tre colori differenti, conterrà sei brani uniti da suoni e discorsi catturati durante le registrazioni a creare un’unica traccia. La copertina del disco è stata affidata all’inglese di origini francesi Nicky_Rat, già membro di gruppi punk/hc inglesi e autore delle grafiche di gruppi punk come Warthog, Foreseen, Big Cheese, Rixe, Bad Breeding, Extended Hel, S.h.i.t. e molti altri ancora. Mentre le restanti grafiche sono invece opera di Andrea Mozzato AKA Officina Infernale.

Per presentarvi la band, vi offriamo in anteprima il video di uno dei pezzi contenuti nel disco, “Revolution at 45”, realizzato Eeviac, grafico e fotografo che gravita attorno alla scena trevigiana. In origine, non era intenzione della band realizzare un video, ma la decisione è stata presa dopo l’omicidio di George Floyd, per i forti legami tra il testo (all’epoca già composto) e gli eventi seguiti allo stesso.

Contatti:

facebook.com/LinguaSerpente

instagram.com/lingua_serpente

linguaserpente.hc@gmail.com

Shove Records

shoverecords@gmail.com

facebook.com/SHOVE-records-101133637901346

The Fucking Clinica

tfcdischi@gmail.com

facebook.com/thefclinica

Per completezza e per il suo stretto legame con musica ed immagini, riportiamo anche il testo del brano:

Tell me what you’re waiting

When you’re 45

I feel it’s time for making

Don’t ask me why

Ask me why I’m screaming

When I’m 45

You know when I protest

That’s the only way that I feel safe

And I feel the protest coming out

A place to call home

This is what I’m looking for

Any time you feel angry

I don’t know why

You won’t tell me which day is the right day

I feel this game is no more worthy

Listen to me

If you want every day is the right day

Tell me what you wish when you see a shooting star

Now trust, forget or make it

Come with me, fighting for today

Strife, protest against the game

Rise and fall of a rotten domain

Smash yourself against the white lie

Tell me what you wish when you see a shooting star

A loud scream for justice