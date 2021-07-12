Le ultime puntate stagionali della Radio Uabab
Recuperiamo gli ultimi 3 podcast stagionali.
Elettronica e canzoni. Elettronica e voci. Elettronica e sintesi. Elettronica e basta.
Playlist
“Vanity”, Fatima Al Qadiri, Medieval Femme (Hyperdub, 2021)
“Gazing at Taurus – Santa Eulalia”, Colleen, The Tunnel and the Clearing (Thrill Jockey Records, 2021)
“Lifeworld” (Visible Cloaks) / “Segons com” (Pascal Comelade) / “Page Turner” (Nicolas Godin & Pierre Rousseau) / “Memory” (Pedro Vian & Pierre Bastien) PRSNT (Created By Us/Modern Obscure Music, 2021)
“Unknown Man”, Lambchop, Showtunes (City Slang, 2021)
“New Guy to Look At”, Nick Hakim | Roy Nathanson, Small Things (NYXO Records/tmwrk records, 2021)
“Akinmusire (featuring Ambrose Akinmusire)”, Gerald Cleaver, Griots (Positive Elevation/Meakusma/577 records, 2021)
Un breve viaggio non esaustivo nell’Africa contemporanea attraverso sei dischi.
Playlist
“Na Kozonga”, Jupiter & Okwess, Na Kozonga (Everloving Records, 2021)
“DEM (feat. Fehe,Elzo Jamdong & Charlie Alves)”, Ibaaku, Neo Dakar Vol.1 (Miziku Tey, 2021)
“The Large Bird, The Woman and The Baby”, Kasai Allstars, Black Ants Always Fly Together, One Bangle Makes No Sound (Crammed Discs, 2021)
“Maiga Mali Mansa Musa”, BLK JKS, Abantu / Before Humans (Glitterbeat Records, 2021)
“Taliat”, Mdou Moctar, Afrique Victime (Matador Records, 2021)
“My Friends Went Abroad & Were Swallowed By the Waves”, Comorian, We Are an Island, but We’re Not Alone (Glitterbeat Records, 2021)
Contemporanea da camera per porre fine all’isolamento e spalancare le porte.
Playlist
Cremini Oracle, Bloop, Proof (Lumo Records, 2021)
Arauto da Sesta, Oba Loba, Pantufa Alcalina (Silent Water, 2021)
Facet 39 Mato Paha, Hafez Modirzadeh, Facets (PI Recordings, 2021)
Family Trees, Benoît Delbecq, The Weight of Light (Pyroclastic Records, 2021)
Sleeping Beauty in Camouflage (1992), “Blue” Gene Tyranny, Degrees Of Freedom Found (Unseen Worlds, 2021 6cd)
Ecco allora la Radio Uabab, un piccolo pezzo di terra, la giusta pazienza e parecchie sementi sonore che giungono da ogni dove. È un piacere innestarle assieme, innaffiarle e vederle crescere. Quando la stagione è buona si può perfino ottenere una rigogliosa catarsi verde.
Bastano solo orecchie e curiosità.