Le ultime puntate stagionali della Radio Uabab

Recuperiamo gli ultimi 3 podcast stagionali.

#278

Elettronica e canzoni. Elettronica e voci. Elettronica e sintesi. Elettronica e basta.

Playlist

“Vanity”, Fatima Al Qadiri, Medieval Femme (Hyperdub, 2021)

“Gazing at Taurus – Santa Eulalia”, Colleen, The Tunnel and the Clearing (Thrill Jockey Records, 2021)

“Lifeworld” (Visible Cloaks) / “Segons com” (Pascal Comelade) / “Page Turner” (Nicolas Godin & Pierre Rousseau) / “Memory” (Pedro Vian & Pierre Bastien) PRSNT (Created By Us/Modern Obscure Music, 2021)

“Unknown Man”, Lambchop, Showtunes (City Slang, 2021)

“New Guy to Look At”, Nick Hakim | Roy Nathanson, Small Things (NYXO Records/tmwrk records, 2021)

“Akinmusire (featuring Ambrose Akinmusire)”, Gerald Cleaver, Griots (Positive Elevation/Meakusma/577 records, 2021)

#279

Un breve viaggio non esaustivo nell’Africa contemporanea attraverso sei dischi.

Playlist

“Na Kozonga”, Jupiter & Okwess, Na Kozonga (Everloving Records, 2021)

“DEM (feat. Fehe,Elzo Jamdong & Charlie Alves)”, Ibaaku, Neo Dakar Vol.1 (Miziku Tey, 2021)

“The Large Bird, The Woman and The Baby”, Kasai Allstars, Black Ants Always Fly Together, One Bangle Makes No Sound (Crammed Discs, 2021)

“Maiga Mali Mansa Musa”, BLK JKS, Abantu / Before Humans (Glitterbeat Records, 2021)

“Taliat”, Mdou Moctar, Afrique Victime (Matador Records, 2021)

“My Friends Went Abroad & Were Swallowed By the Waves”, Comorian, We Are an Island, but We’re Not Alone (Glitterbeat Records, 2021)

#280

Contemporanea da camera per porre fine all’isolamento e spalancare le porte.

Playlist

Cremini Oracle, Bloop, Proof (Lumo Records, 2021)

Arauto da Sesta, Oba Loba, Pantufa Alcalina (Silent Water, 2021)

Facet 39 Mato Paha, Hafez Modirzadeh, Facets (PI Recordings, 2021)

Family Trees, Benoît Delbecq, The Weight of Light (Pyroclastic Records, 2021)

Sleeping Beauty in Camouflage (1992), “Blue” Gene Tyranny, Degrees Of Freedom Found (Unseen Worlds, 2021 6cd)