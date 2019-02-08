LABIRINTO: ascolta in esclusiva tutto il nuovo Divino Afflante Spiritu

I Labirinto sono di San Paolo, in Brasile. Sono in sei, guidati da una coppia, il chitarrista Erick Cruxen e la compagna Muriel Curi, che gestiscono anche un’etichetta, una booking e uno studio di registrazione. Sono attivi da 13 anni e sono considerati una mosca bianca, dato che dalle loro parti non ci sono molti altri gruppi solo strumentali nel giro della musica “pesante”.

Divino Afflante Spiritu, prodotto da Magnus Lindberg e in uscita ora per Pelagic Records, è il loro terzo full length (su dieci pubblicazioni complessive, tra split ed ep).

“This album has a great emotional weight”, spiega Erick Cruxen. “It flourished during a very difficult phase in which we lost a very dear entity. It was a whirlwind of emotions that are materialized whenever we play the songs. This album, more than anything, represents for us loss and suffering, but also, passion and friendship”.