Il ritorno di Shapednoise: in ascolto “CRx Aureal” dall’imminente Aesthesis

Aesthesis di Shapednoise (Nino Pedone) è il successore di Different Selves del 2015. Di Different Selves e di come suona Shapednoise noi abbiamo parlato qui. Importante non dimenticare che Pedone gestisce etichette interessanti come Repitch e Cosmo Rhythmatic.

L’uscita del disco è prevista su Numbers in data 8 ottobre 2019.

Diverse le collaborazioni: l’apertura R&B con “Intriguing (In The End)” vede alla voce MHYSA (di NON e Halcyon Veil), poi c’è l’onnipresente Justin K Broadrick su “Blaze”, infine Drew McDowall (ex-Coil e Psychic TV) più Rabit (Halcyon Veil) su “Moby Dick”.

Chi è fan del progetto, difficilmente rimarrà deluso da quest’anticipazione.

Tracklist

01. Intriguing In The End feat. Mhysa

02. Blaze feat. Justin K Broadrick

03. Elevation

04. Rayleigh Scattering

05. The Foolishness Of Human Endeavour

06. CRx Aureal

07. Blasting Super Melt

08. Unflinching

09. Moby Dick feat. Drew McDowall & Rabit