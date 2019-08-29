Il ritorno di Shapednoise: in ascolto “CRx Aureal” dall’imminente Aesthesis
Aesthesis di Shapednoise (Nino Pedone) è il successore di Different Selves del 2015. Di Different Selves e di come suona Shapednoise noi abbiamo parlato qui. Importante non dimenticare che Pedone gestisce etichette interessanti come Repitch e Cosmo Rhythmatic.
L’uscita del disco è prevista su Numbers in data 8 ottobre 2019.
Diverse le collaborazioni: l’apertura R&B con “Intriguing (In The End)” vede alla voce MHYSA (di NON e Halcyon Veil), poi c’è l’onnipresente Justin K Broadrick su “Blaze”, infine Drew McDowall (ex-Coil e Psychic TV) più Rabit (Halcyon Veil) su “Moby Dick”.
Chi è fan del progetto, difficilmente rimarrà deluso da quest’anticipazione.
Tracklist
01. Intriguing In The End feat. Mhysa
02. Blaze feat. Justin K Broadrick
03. Elevation
04. Rayleigh Scattering
05. The Foolishness Of Human Endeavour
06. CRx Aureal
07. Blasting Super Melt
08. Unflinching
09. Moby Dick feat. Drew McDowall & Rabit