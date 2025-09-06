Il ritorno di Jesse Sykes & The Sweet Hereafter: in ascolto “Gentle Chaperone”

Probabilmente chi legge The New Noise non conosce Sykes per il mix di folk, blues, orchestral pop e psichedelia del suo progetto, ma per aver scritto e cantato il classico di culto “The Sinking Belle” su Altar (Southern Lord), un progetto congiunto con Sunn O))) e Boris. Di sicuro, come vedremo, Stephen O’Malley non l’ha mai dimenticata.

Jesse Sykes & The Sweet Hereafter pubblicheranno il loro primo nuovo album da Marble Son del 2011. Forever, I’ve Been Being Born uscirà il 28 novembre in formato LP/CD/DL tramite Ideologic Organ in Europa/UK/Asia/Sud America, e tramite Southern Lord in Nord America e Australasia.

Forever, I’ve Been Being Born ha per protagonisti Jesse e la sua voce, e il chitarrista Phil Wandscher, ma anche degli ospiti, ad esempio Marissa Nadler nel primo singolo in ascolto, “Gentle Chaperone”.

“O my gentle chaperone, this is where I stay, but this is not my home” — J. Sykes

This album is our attempt to create elegant folk and sometimes ragged, cosmic, heart rendered songs full of eulogies and laments. Our sound is still familiar enough, but unrecognisable at times—we’ve gotten older and wearier, the music more fragile… When we started recording this album, I remember saying, “Play the songs as if the edge of a butterfly wing was brushing against your cheek in the dark while you’re holding a small child”. I wanted to connote tenderness and a state of grace in the wake of resolution—paying homage to the creeping knowledge of an emerging, menacing undertone forming in our collective psyche. In hindsight, the delay in releasing this record has been a bit of a blessing, as the lyrics seem more poignant now, transcending our own internal voices and psyches. As the world shares its collective crisis, so we too, share our songs. – J. Sykes

La registrazione del nuovo disco è stata ritardata per anni, a seguito dell’abbandono inaspettato di due membri della band dopo Marble Son. Losing our rhythm section was heartbreaking, riflette Jesse. It sounds cliche, but we had to grieve that loss, and in doing so, we had to separate ourselves from making music for a while, because dare I say, music was painful at the time. It reminded us of what we’d lost. Bands are like family and I’d lost my family. So yes, I had to give up music in order to fall in love with music again.

Il titolo dell’album, Forever, I’ve Been Being Born, allude a questo: I’ve felt I’m constantly being born and constantly having to die. Or constantly dying in order to be reborn.