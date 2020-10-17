Holly Childs, J.G. Biberkopf e i Metahaven si alleano per Hydrangea (Subtext)

Il 20 novembre Hydrangea esce per Subtext. Il disco – nato da delle performance iniziate nel 2017 – è una collaborazione tra la scrittrice australiana Holly Childs e Gediminas Žygus, lituano, che qualcuno conoscerà con lo pseudonimo J.G. Biberkopf. Alla festa partecipa anche Metahaven, duo di grafici olandese conosciuto anche per la sua collaborazione con WikiLeaks.

Sopra la base musicale, questa volta c’è uno spoken word che, a detta di Subtext, ha a che fare con le narrazioni tossiche di questi anni, circolate spesso grazie alla Rete.

Questo è il video di “Hydrangea’s Just the Password Though, Right?”, realizzato sempre da Metahaven.

You’re doing it again

Locked!

We’ll get to this later

«Hydrangea»’s just the password though, right?

There’s something substantive behind it, or

For something else

Don’t

Why did you feel the need to say that?

I meant to say «unblocked» but I think I said «by accident» on purpose

Interfaces literally eating the world, right?

I’m really not sure if it’s possible to get more interfacial than putting something into your mouth

And

Locked!