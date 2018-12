Hybrida Radio Show, puntata 219

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

TERRY CALLIER

I’m a Drifter

THE NEW FOLK SOUND OF TERRY CALLIER

(Prestige, 1965)

LARRY YES

Love Is The Reason

LOVE VIBES FOR ALL CREATURES OF THE UNIVERSE

(Nadine Records, 2018)

ART OF FLYING

Hang Around The Water

ESCORT MISSION

(Throat Culture, 2018)

BIG BLOOD

When I Was Young

OPERATE SPACESHIP EARTH PROPERLY

(Feeding Tube Records, 2018)

CHRIS CORSANO & BILL ORCUTT

She Punched a Hole In The Moon For Me

BRACE UP!

(Palilalia Records , 2018)

THE LITTER

Space A Comin’

WRETCH

(Purple Pyramid, 2018)

CRYSTAL SYPHON

Have More Of Everything

FAMILY EVIL

(Roaratorio, 2012)

THE MYRRORS

The Blood That Runs The Border

BORDERLANDS

(Beyond Beyond Is Beyond Records, 2018)

CAVE

Beaux

ALLWAYS

(Drag City, 2018)

SAM RIVERS

Euterpe

CONTOURS

(Blue Note, 1965)