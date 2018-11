Hybrida Radio Show, puntata 217

Finito “Forma – Free Music Impulse“, riparte Hybrida Radio Show. Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

ALI SHAHEED MUHAMMAD & ADRIAN YOUNGE

Redneph in B Minor

THE MIDNIGHT HOUR

(Linear Labs, 2018)

NO NAME

Blaxploitation

ROOM 25

(Self-released, 2018)

GEORGIA ANNE MULDROW

Blam

OVERLOAD

(Brainfeeder, 2018)

RAS_G & THE AFRIKAN SPACE PROGRAM

Primordial Water Formations 1

Water Broken (The Opening Of The Stargate)

The Arrival

STARGATE MUSIC

(Leaving Records, 2018)

THE LAST POETS

Understand What Black Is

UNDERSTAND WHAT BLACK IS

(Studio Rockers, 2018)

THE YOUNG MOTHERS

Attica Black

MOROSE

(Self Sabotage Records, 2018)

LONNIE HOLLEY

I Woke Up In A Fucked America

MITH

(Jagjaguwar, 2018)

DELROY EDWARDS & DEAN BLUNT

Audio Track 18

DESERT SESSIONS

(L.A. Club Resource, 2018)

KNIFE KNIGHTS

Low Key

1 TIME MIRAGE

(Sub Pop, 2018)

THE SKULL ECLIPSES

Spacecrafts in Rajasthan

THE SKULL ECLIPSES

(Western Vinyl, 2018)

YVES TUMOR

Economy of Freedom

SAFE IN THE HANDS OF LOVE

(Warp Records, 2018)

LOTIC

Bulletproof

POWER

(Tri Angle, 2018)

JLIN

The Abyss of Doubt

AUTOBIOGRAPHY (MUSIC FOR WAYNE MACGREGOR’S AUTOBIOGRAPHY)

(Planet Mu, 2018)

OKZHARP & MANTHE RIBANE

Never Thought

CLOSER APART

(Hyperdub, 2018)

IDRIS ACKAMOOR & THE PYRAMIDS

Warrior Dance

AN ANGEL FELL

(Strut, 2018)

BOB CORN / LARRY YES

Nobody Comes

Train Train Wreck

Open Your Heart

My Sweet Were Bright

LOVE CALLS

(Smartz Records / North Pole Records / Fooltribe / Madcap Collective / Marinaio Gaio, 2009)

BOB CORN

I Miss You

O Dolores

Sand And The End

She Just Floated

Small Worlds

Passion, No Fashion

FROM THE WOODEN FLOOR

(Cake Records / Fooltribe, 2018)