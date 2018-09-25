Hybrida Radio Show, puntata 213

Nuova mixtape dei Peaking Lights proposta da Hybrida. Vi ricordiamo che “Forma – Free Music Impulse”, rassegna live organizzata da Hybrida, prosegue anche questa settimana, ma in Austria con Massimo Toniutti e il duo Toni Droni: qui tutte le info.

Ascolta la puntata.

PEAKING LIGHTS: “Hello occupants of planet Earth. We’ve brought you an all vinyl, get ready for the party, groove monster of a mix from thee deep depths of outer space. As we pack our intergalactic cruiser and make plans to travel across the seas of time we look forward to making a stop at a party near you!”

NEEDLE EXCHANGE 073

Arthur Prysock – In The Rain

Harry Ray – Next Time That I See You

Delegation – Oh Honey

Floaters – Float On

Latimore – Sweet Vibrations

George Jackson – How Can I Get Next To You

Sylvers – Fools Paradise

Don Downing – Dr. Boogie

Jean Carn – Don’t Let It Go To Your Head

George Duke – I Want You For Myself

Survival – Joy In The Rain

Bobby Broom – Find Yourself

Gwen Guthrie – Getting Hot

Yarbrough & Peoples – Heartbeats

Arabian Prince – Africanism

Liddel Townsell – Dub Control

Lifeforce – Reach For The Stars

Billy Lo – The Child In Me

Dj Duke – Samba Soul

Love Comittee – Law & Order

Lydia Murdock – Superstar

Kleer – Wall To Wall

Fredi Grace & Rhinestone – Love Thang

Bobby Nunn – Sexy Sassy