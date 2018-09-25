Hybrida Radio Show, puntata 213
Nuova mixtape dei Peaking Lights proposta da Hybrida. Vi ricordiamo che “Forma – Free Music Impulse”, rassegna live organizzata da Hybrida, prosegue anche questa settimana, ma in Austria con Massimo Toniutti e il duo Toni Droni: qui tutte le info.
PEAKING LIGHTS: “Hello occupants of planet Earth. We’ve brought you an all vinyl, get ready for the party, groove monster of a mix from thee deep depths of outer space. As we pack our intergalactic cruiser and make plans to travel across the seas of time we look forward to making a stop at a party near you!”
NEEDLE EXCHANGE 073
Arthur Prysock – In The Rain
Harry Ray – Next Time That I See You
Delegation – Oh Honey
Floaters – Float On
Latimore – Sweet Vibrations
George Jackson – How Can I Get Next To You
Sylvers – Fools Paradise
Don Downing – Dr. Boogie
Jean Carn – Don’t Let It Go To Your Head
George Duke – I Want You For Myself
Survival – Joy In The Rain
Bobby Broom – Find Yourself
Gwen Guthrie – Getting Hot
Yarbrough & Peoples – Heartbeats
Arabian Prince – Africanism
Liddel Townsell – Dub Control
Lifeforce – Reach For The Stars
Billy Lo – The Child In Me
Dj Duke – Samba Soul
Love Comittee – Law & Order
Lydia Murdock – Superstar
Kleer – Wall To Wall
Fredi Grace & Rhinestone – Love Thang
Bobby Nunn – Sexy Sassy