Hybrida Radio Show, puntata 208
Playlist
DAVID BOWIE
Panic In Detroit
ALADDIN SANE
(RCA Victor, 1973)
? & THE MYSTERIANS
96 Tears
96 TEARS
(Cameo, 1966)
MARTHA & THE VANDELLAS
Dancing In The Street
DANCE PARTY
(Gordy, 1965)
R.L. BURNSIDE
Boogie Chillen
A ASS POCKET OF WHISKEY
(Matador, 1996)
MC5
Motor City Is Burning
KICK OUT THE JAMS
(Elektra, 1969)
THE GORIES
Nitroglycerine
I KNOW YOU FINE, BUT HOW YOU DOIN’
(Crypt Record, 1994)
THE GO
Meet Me At The Movies< /em>
WHATCHA DOIN’
(Sub Pop, 1999)
THE VON BONDIES
It Came From Japan
LACK OF COMMUNICATION
(Sympathy For The Record Industry, 2001)
FUNKADELIC
Loose Booty
AMERICA EATS ITS YOUNG
(Westbound Records, 1972)
ANDRE WILLIAMS
Can’t Find My Mind
BLACK GODFATHER
(In The Red Recordings, 2000)
THE HENTCHMEN
Accusatory
THE HENTCHMEN
(Dirty Water Records, 2010)
THE COME ONS
Sunday Drive
HIP CHECK!
(Sympathy For The Record Industry, 2001)
RAS_G & THE AFRIKAN SPACE PROGRAM
Water Broken (The Opening of the Stargate)
STARGATE MUSIC (Leaving Records, 2018)
HIEROGLYPHIC BEING
Youth Brainwashing and the Extremist Cults
THE RED NOTES
(Soul Jazz Records, 2018)
MR. FINGERS
Inner Acid
CEREBRAL HEMISPHERES
(Alleviated Records, 2018)
YOUNG ECHO
Wicked Ones
YOUNG ECHO
(Young Echo, 2018)
ZUMA FEST. Viaggio nella nuova psichedelia alle porte di MilanoUn audiodocumentario di Giulia Vallicelli e Maurizio Abate (AudioDoc / Echis / Unza!, 2017)
GLENN BRANCA
Lesson No.2
Lightfield (In Consonance)
THE ASCENSION
(99 Records, 1981)
THEORETICAL GIRLS
Mom & Dad
Computer Dating (Second Version)
Theoretical Girls (Live)
THEORETICAL GIRLS
(Acute Records, 2002)