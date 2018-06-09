Hybrida Radio Show, puntata 208

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

DAVID BOWIE

Panic In Detroit

ALADDIN SANE

(RCA Victor, 1973)

? & THE MYSTERIANS

96 Tears

96 TEARS

(Cameo, 1966)

MARTHA & THE VANDELLAS

Dancing In The Street

DANCE PARTY

(Gordy, 1965)

R.L. BURNSIDE

Boogie Chillen

A ASS POCKET OF WHISKEY

(Matador, 1996)

MC5

Motor City Is Burning

KICK OUT THE JAMS

(Elektra, 1969)

THE GORIES

Nitroglycerine

I KNOW YOU FINE, BUT HOW YOU DOIN’

(Crypt Record, 1994)

THE GO

Meet Me At The Movies< /em>

WHATCHA DOIN’

(Sub Pop, 1999)

THE VON BONDIES

It Came From Japan

LACK OF COMMUNICATION

(Sympathy For The Record Industry, 2001)

FUNKADELIC

Loose Booty

AMERICA EATS ITS YOUNG

(Westbound Records, 1972)

ANDRE WILLIAMS

Can’t Find My Mind

BLACK GODFATHER

(In The Red Recordings, 2000)

THE HENTCHMEN

Accusatory

THE HENTCHMEN

(Dirty Water Records, 2010)

THE COME ONS

Sunday Drive

HIP CHECK!

(Sympathy For The Record Industry, 2001)

RAS_G & THE AFRIKAN SPACE PROGRAM

Water Broken (The Opening of the Stargate)

STARGATE MUSIC (Leaving Records, 2018)

HIEROGLYPHIC BEING

Youth Brainwashing and the Extremist Cults

THE RED NOTES

(Soul Jazz Records, 2018)

MR. FINGERS

Inner Acid

CEREBRAL HEMISPHERES

(Alleviated Records, 2018)

YOUNG ECHO

Wicked Ones

YOUNG ECHO

(Young Echo, 2018)

ZUMA FEST. Viaggio nella nuova psichedelia alle porte di MilanoUn audiodocumentario di Giulia Vallicelli e Maurizio Abate (AudioDoc / Echis / Unza!, 2017)

GLENN BRANCA

Lesson No.2

Lightfield (In Consonance)

THE ASCENSION

(99 Records, 1981)

THEORETICAL GIRLS

Mom & Dad

Computer Dating (Second Version)

Theoretical Girls (Live)

THEORETICAL GIRLS

(Acute Records, 2002)