Hybrida Radio Show, puntata 207

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

A CERTAIN RATIO

Do The Do

THE GRAVEYARD AND THE BALLROOM

(Factory,1980)

23 SKIDOO

Liquid Noise

JUST LIKE EVERYBODY PART TWO

(Ronin Records, 2002)

THE POP GROUP

We Are All Prostitutes

WE ARE ALL PROSTITUTES

(Rough Trade, 1979)

MEDIUM MEDIUM

Hungry, So Angry

THE GLITTERHOUSE

(Cherry Red, 1981)

JOSEPH K

Heart Of Song

THE ONLY FUN IN TOWN

(Postcard Records, 1981)

CABARET VOLTAIRE

Silent Command

SILENT COMMAND

(Rough Trade, 7″, 1979)

GANG OF FOUR

At Home (He’s A Tourist)

ENTERTAINMENT!

(EMI, 1979)

THE FALL

Kicker Conspiracy

KICKER CONSPIRACY

(Rough Trade, 2×7″, 1983)

THE THREE JOHNS

Death Of An European

DEATH OF AN EUROPEAN

(Abstract Records, 12”, 1985)

EDDIE & THE HOT RODS

96 Tears

TEENAGE DEPRESSION

(Island Records, 1976)

MAGAZINE

Shot By Both Sides

REAL LIFE

(Virgin, 1978)

THE ORANGE JUICE

Simply Thrilled Honey

SIMPLY THRILLED HONEY

(Postcard Records, 7”, 1980)

ONE ELEVEN HEAVY

Old Hope Chest

EVERYTHING’S BETTER

(Kith & Kin Records, 2018)

A HAWK AND A HACKSAW

The Sky Is Blue, the Desert Is Yellow

FOREST BATHING

(LM Dupli-Cation, 2018)

DYLAN CARLSON

Scorpions in Their Mouths

CONQUISTADOR

(Sargent House, 2018)

QUICKSILVER MESSENGER SERVICE

The Fool

QUICKSILVER MESSENGER SERVICE

(Capitol, 1968)

ZUMA FEST. Viaggio nella nuova psichedelia alle porte di Milano

Un audiodocumentario di Giulia Vallicelli e Maurizio Abate

I parte

(AudioDoc / Echis / Unza!, 2017)

DEVO

Space Junk

Mongoloid

Q: ARE WE NOT MEN? A: WE ARE DEVO!

(Warner Bros. Records, 1978)

DEVO

Penetration In The Centrefold (Live)

Freedom Of Choice Theme Song (Live)

Q: ARE WE NOT MEN? A: WE ARE DEVO / DEVO LIVE

(Virgin, 1993)