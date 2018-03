Hybrida Radio Show, puntata 203

Nuovo e vecchio jazz inglese (più qualche uscita fresca di altro genere).

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

THE COMET IS COMING

Start Running

DEATH TO THE PLANET

(Leaf, 2017)

IDRIS RAHMAN, LEON BRICHARD, EMRE RAMAZANOGLU, YAHAEL CAMARA-ONONO

Building Bridges

ILL CONSIDERED

(Ill Considered Music, 2017)

NAT BIRCHALL

Dervish

COSMIC LANGUAGE

(Jazzman, 2018)

HELLO SKINNY

Rashad

WATERMELON SUN

(Brownswood Recordings, 2017)

EZRA COLLECTIVE

Pure Shade

THEON CROSS

Brockley

Various Artists WE OUT HERE

(Brownswood Recordings, 2018)

STAN THE TRACEY QUARTET

Starless And Bible Black

JAZZ SUITE (INSPIRED BY DYLAN THOMAS’S UNDER MILK WOOD)

(Columbia, 1965)

TUBBY HAYES

The Inner Splurge

200% PROOF

(Master Mix, 1992)

THE MIKE WESTBROOK CONCERT BAND

Home

MARCHING SONG VOL. 2

(Deram, 1969)

HARRY BECKETT

Rolli’s Tune

FLARE UP

(Philips, 1970)

JOHN TAYLOR

White Magic

PAUSE, AND THINK AGAIN

(Turtle Records, 1971)

KARL BLAU

Crucial Contact

All Over The Town

ZEBRA

(K, 2009)

ERIC CHENAUX

Bird & Moon

SLOWLY PARADISE

(Constellation, 2018)

MAMUTHONES

Cars

Here We Are

FEAR ON THE CORNER

(Rocket Recordings, 2018)