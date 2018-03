Hybrida Radio Show, puntata 202

Ascolta la puntata.

LINTON KWESI JOHNSON

Fite Dem Back

FORCES OF VICTORY

(Island, 1979)

LUSSIA DI UANIS & FABIAN RIZ reading

BIANCA MINIGUTTI reading

FRANCESCO TOMADA reading

HEAVEN 17

(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang

PENTHOUSE AND PAVEMENT

(Virgin, 1981)

STEFANO MORATTO reading

SONIC YOUTH

Youth Against Fascism

DIRTY

(DGC, 1992)

MAURIZIO MATTIUZZA reading

MAKHNO

Zena

SILOTHINKING

(Wallace Records / Brigadisco / HysM? / Neon Paralleli, 2012)

CRISTINA MICELLI reading

TOMORROW THE RAIN WILL FALL UPWARDS

Ay Carmela (Mujeres Libres)

WRECK HIS DAYS

(Blackest Ever Black, 2016)

GUIDO CARRARA reading

ANGELS OF LIGHT & AKRON/FAMILY

Mother/Father

AKRON/FAMILY & ANGELS OF LIGHT

(Young God Records, 2005)

ROBERTO FERRARI reading

AFRICAN HEAD CHARGE

Hold Some Version

Various Artists SHERWOOD AT THE CONTROLS VOLUME 2: 1985 – 1990

(On-U Sound, 2016)

REDSKINS

Keep On Keepin’ On!

NEITHER WASHINGTON NOR MOSCOW

(London Records, 1986)

ANGELS OF LIGHT & AKRON/FAMILY

We All Will

AKRON/FAMILY & ANGELS OF LIGHT

(Young God Records, 2005)

MAXIMUM JOY

Silent Street / Silent Dub

I CAN’T STAND IT HERE ON QUIET NIGHTS: SINGLES 1981-82

(Silent Street, 2017)

MARK STEWART + MAFFIA

Blessed Are Those Who Struggle

LEARNING TO COPE WITH COWARDICE

(On-U Sound, 1983)

THE PLUGZ

La Bamba

ELECTRIFY ME

(Plug Records, 1979)

THE CARAVANS

Know Your Rights

Various Artists THIS IS ROCKABILLY CLASH

(Raucous Records, 2002)

EL SUP

La Dignidad Rebelde

Various Artists CHIAPAS

(Interdisc, 1996)

BILLY BRAGG

There Is Power In A Union

TALKING WITH THE TAXMAN ABOUT POETRY

(Go! Discs, 1996)

LUSSIA DI UANIS reading