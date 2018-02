Hybrida Radio Show, puntata 201

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

THE LEGENDARY MARVIN PONTIAC

Power

Runnin’ round

GREATEST HITS

(Strange & Beautiful Music, 1999)

MARVIN PONTIAC

Unbelievable

I Hope She Is Okay

My Bear To Cross

Hollerin’

THE ASYLUM TAPES

(Strange & Beautiful Music, 2017)

HAMAD KALKABA

Fouh Sei Allah

HAMAD KALKABA AND THE GOLDEN SOUNDS 1974-1975

(Analog Africa, 2017)

HIBO NUURA

Haddii Hoobalkii Gabay (If The Artist Let’s You Down)

Various Artists SWEET AS BROKEN DATES: LOST SOMALI TAPES FROM THE HORN OF AFRICA

(Ostinato Records, 2017)

ZAZOU/BIKAYE/CY1

M’Pasi Ya M’Pamba

NOIR ET BLANC

(Crammed Discs, 1983)

MARYAM SALEH, MAURICE LOUCA, TAMER ABU GHAZALEH

Mathaf Fonoun El Ghesh

LEKHFA

(Mostakell, 2017)

BOOKER ERVIN QUINTET

Dee Da Do

Mr. Wiggles

COOKIN’

(Savoy Records, 1960)

THE BOOTLEGGERS feat MARK LANEGAN

White Light/White Heat

Various Artists NICK CAVE & WARREN ELLIS – LAWLESS

(Sony Classical, 2012)

THE PAINS OF BEING PURE AT HEART

Young Adult Friction

THE PAINS OF BEING PURE AT HEART

(Slumberland Records / Fortuna Pop!, 2009)

DEERHUNTER

Nothing Ever Happened

NOTHING EVER HAPPENED

(4AD / Kranky, 2008)

FLYING SAUCER ATTACK

The Drowners

FLYING SAUCER ATTACK

(FSA Records, 1993)

MINOR VICTORIES

Cogs

MINOR VICTORIES

(Fat Possum Records, 2016)

GNOOMES

Cascais

TSCHAK!

(Rocket Recordings, 2017)

SHABAZZ PALACES

Fine Ass Hairdresser

QUAZARZ: BORN ON A GANGSTER STAR

(Sub Pop, 2017)

KELLY LEE OWENS

Throwing Lines

KELLY LEE OWENS

(Smalltown Supersound, 2017)

ST. VINCENT

Pills

MASSEDUCTION

(Loma Vista, 2017)

KAMASI WASHINGTON

Re Run Home

THE EPIC

(Brainfeeder, 2015)