Hybrida Radio Show, puntata 197

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

ROOTS MAGIC

Down The Dirt Road Blues

LAST KIND WORDS

(Clean Feed, 2017)

HYPNOTIC BRASS ENSEMBLE

Now

BOOK OF SOUND

(Honest Jon’s Records, 2017)

SUN RA AND HIS ASTRO INTERGALACTIC INFINITY ARKESTRA

Pan Afro

DISCIPLINE 27-II

(El Saturn Records, 1973)

GREG FOX

By Virtue of Emptiness

Catching an L

THE GRADUAL PROGRESSION

(Rvng Intl., 2017)

TALIBAM!

Rise Of The Defenders Of Antarctica

ENDGAME OF THE ANTHROPOCENE

(ESP-Disk, 2017)

MATTHEW LUX’S COMMUNICATION ARTS QUARTET

Camisa Sete

CONTRA-FACT

(Astral Spirits/Monofonus Press, 2017)

SAAGARA

Spring Fever

2

(Instant Classic, 2017)

ART PEPPER

Tin Tin Deo

Star Eyes

Birks Works

MEETS THE RHYTHM SECTION

(Contemporary Records, 1957)

JOE HARRIOTT & AMANCIO D’SILVA QUARTET

Jaipur

HUM DONO

(Columbia, 1969)

SUSANA SANTOS SILVA QUINTET

Wishful Thoughts

DEVIL’S DRESS

(Tone Of A Pitch, 2011)

BREAD & BUTTER

Soul Of The People

Various Artists THE REBIRTH OF COOL 4MOST

(4th & Broadway / Island Records, 1994)

KAMASI WASHINGTON

Cherokee

THE EPIC

(Brainfeeder, 2015)

ELLERY ESKELIN WITH ANDREA PARKINS & JIM BLACK

43 RPM

Various Artists THE WIRE TAPPER 09

(Wire Magazine, 2002)

JOE MCPHEE

Shakey Jake

NATION TIME

(CjRecord Productions, 1971)

OKAY TEMIZ – JOHNNY DYANI

Elhamdulillah Marimba – Marimba (Mother of Music)

WITCHDOCTOR’S SON

(Yonca, 1976)

BLACK MERLIN

Surrounded Peace

HIPNOTIK TRADISI

(Island Of The Gods, 2016)