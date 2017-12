Hybrida Radio Show, puntata 196

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

BLACK QUANTUM FUTURISM

Time Distortion

AFTERLIFE OF EVENTS

(Bandcamp, 2015)

OCTAVIA BUTLER, MMGZ, BQF

Kindred

CONSTELLATION 8

(Bandcamp, 2015)

DIRTY ART CLUB

Queen Persephone

BASEMENT SEANCE

(Bandcamp, 2017)

KLEIN

B2k

TOMMY

(Hyperdub, 2017)

MHYSA

You Not About That Lyfe

FANTASII

(Halcyon Veil, 2017)

RAS G

Track 7

MY KINDA BLUES

(Ghetto Sci-Fi Music, 2017)

ILLTET

HP One

GAIN

(Rogueart, 2016)

MALIK ABDUL-RAHMAAN

Sidestreets + Streetlights

FIELD RESEARCH MALAYSIA

(Paxico Records, 2017)

YVES TUMOR

AfricaAshes

EXPERIENCING THE DEPOSIT OF FAITH

(Self-released, 2017)

ROBERT AIKI AUBREY LOWE

Mirrors and Assassins

TWO ORB REEL

(More Than Human, 2017)

HIEROGLYPHIC BEING, SARATHY KORWAR & SHABAKA HUTCHINGS

The Doctrines Of Swedenborg

A.R.E. PROJECT

(Technicolour, 2017)

REGINALD OMAS MAMODE IV

Wake Up

CHILDREN OF NU

(Five Easy Pieces, 2017)

CURTIS HARDING

Go As You Are

FACE YOUR FEAR

(Anti-, 2017)

GHOSTPOET

Immigrant Boogie

DARK DAYS + CANAPES

(Play It Again Sam, 2017)

MOOR MOTHER GODDESS

Asunra Sunya Sifr

ASUNRA SUNYA SIFR

(Bandcamp, 2014)

FUNKADELIC

Cosmic Slop (Moodymann Mix)

REWORKED BY DETROITERS

(Westbound Records, 2017)