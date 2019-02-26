Ghost Tropic 009 – BXP Random Numbers exclusive mix

Alarico Mantovani questo mese propone un bel mix che il dj e produttore Carlo Mameli aka BXP ha realizzato appositamente per Neu Radio. Il mix si muove soprattutto nei territori dell’ambient e dell’industrial techno più esotiche ed esoteriche ma non disdegna passaggi più dub e avant: si apre con il nuovo 12” di Carcass Identity, che è già uno dei fiori all’occhiello della sua Random Numbers, e contiene anche un pezzo inedito che sarà incluso nel nuovo ep di BXP. Buon ascolto!

Playlist

Carcass Identity, Narrenschiff, Carcass Identity (Random Numbers)

Oren Ambarchi – Konrad Sprenger – Phillip Sollmann, Panama, Panama/Suez (A-TON)

Tav Exotic, Always The Same, Biocosmos (Vlek)

BXP, Ko Lanta (forthcoming on Random Numbers)

Rainforest Spiritual Enslavement, Bridgetown Dub, Venus Flytrap Exotica (Les Disques De La Bretagne)

Georgia Bellows, A Habitual Sway, Decouple Series (OOH-sounds)

XX?, Fuck The Rules Dub (feat Kamal Imani Rezawrectaz), V. A. Elsewhere CDXLIV (Crevette Records)

Zov Zov, Burning, Fata Morgana (Berceuse Heroique)

Cybe, Tropisch Verlangen, Chinatown (STROOM)