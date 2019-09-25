Folk Bottom Presents: Folk Songs From Enchanted Muses

Una collezione di folk songs che getta lo sguardo su alcune delle voci femminili più belle del panorama folk internazionale tra passato e presente. Bellezze preraffaelite, muse di giardini incantati, ugole d’oro di una purezza del canto benefica e sognatrice. Tra visioni bucoliche, rugiade del mattino ed elegie della sera, troviamo la splendida Sandy Denny con i suoi Fotheringay e Fairport Convention, Jacqui McShee e i Pentangle, unioni memorabili come quelle di Maddy Prior e Tim Hart, Martin e Jessica Simpson, Richard & Linda Thompson, e ancora Richard & Mimi Farina. Dalle atmosfere tipiche del british-folk degli anni ’70 agli accenti country e bluegrass di Abigail Washburn e The Baird Sisters, passando dalle narrazioni solitarie di Marissa Nadler, Shelagh McDonald e Ruthann Friedman, fino alla riletture new-weird-folk del combo freak degli Espers e del sodalizio magico tra Meg Baird, Helena Espvall e Sharron Kraus.

Playlist

01. The Peacock’s Wing – Sharron Kraus

02. Pretty Polly – Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn

03. False Knight On The Road – Tim Hart & Maddy Prior

04. Do You Love An Apple – The Morning Tree

05. We Were All Heroes – Martin & Jessica Simpson

06. Color Of Anyhow – Beverly Glenn-Copland

07. The Pond And The Stream – Fotheringay

08. The Poor Boy Is Taken Away – Richard & Linda Thompson

09. Waiting For The Wind To Rise – Shelagh McDonald

10. Reflections In A Crystal Wind – Richard & Mimi Farina

11. A Maid That’s Deep In Love – Pentangle

12. Tomorrow – Espers

13. Rosemary’s Market – Lackey & Sweeney

14. Who Will Feel Better At The Days End – Josephine Foster & The Supposed

15. Brother John – Bread Love & Dreams

16. Diamond Heart – Marissa Nadler

17. Looking Back Over Your Shoulder – Ruthann Friedman

18. Fortune My Foe – Meg Baird/Helena Espvall/Sharron Kraus

19. Stranger To Himself – Fairport Convention

20. I’ll Fly Away – The Baird Sisters