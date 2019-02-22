Folk Bottom – Easy Trip

Easy Trip: percorsi cinematografici tra ’60 e ’70

Per la prima puntata parlata dell’anno Folk Bottom rispolvera le musiche dai sapori acid-folk ed etnico-estatici che fecero da colonna sonora per alcuni film epocali della fine dei Sessanta e della prima parte dei Settanta.

Playlist

Electric Flag – Peter’s Trip (The Trip/1967)

Ravi Shankar – Chappaqua (Chappaqua/1966)

Pink Floyd – Green Is The Colour (More/1968)

Arlo Guthrie – Chilling Of Evening (Alice’s Restaurant/1969)

Holy Modal Rounders – If You Want To Be A Bird (Easy Rider/1969)

Jerry Garcia – Love Scene (Zabriskie Point/1970)

Kaleidoscope – Brother Mary (Zabriskie Point/1970)

Buffy St.Marie – Soldier Blue (Soldier Blue/1970)

Incredible String Band – Be Glad For Song has No Ending (1970)

Bruce Langhorne – Ending (The Hired Hand/1971

Cat Stevens – Trouble (Harold And Maude/1971)

Third Ear Band – Fleance (Macbeth/1971)

Third Ear Band – Ghetto Raga (Fata Morgana/1970)

Paul Giovanni – Willow Song (The Wickerman/1973)

Popol Vuh – Untitled (Die grosse Ekstase des Bildschnitzers Steiner/1974)

Improved Sound Limited – Nine Feet Over The Tarmac (In Lauf der Zeit/1976)