Folk Bottom – Easy Trip
Easy Trip: percorsi cinematografici tra ’60 e ’70
Per la prima puntata parlata dell’anno Folk Bottom rispolvera le musiche dai sapori acid-folk ed etnico-estatici che fecero da colonna sonora per alcuni film epocali della fine dei Sessanta e della prima parte dei Settanta.
Playlist
Electric Flag – Peter’s Trip (The Trip/1967)
Ravi Shankar – Chappaqua (Chappaqua/1966)
Pink Floyd – Green Is The Colour (More/1968)
Arlo Guthrie – Chilling Of Evening (Alice’s Restaurant/1969)
Holy Modal Rounders – If You Want To Be A Bird (Easy Rider/1969)
Jerry Garcia – Love Scene (Zabriskie Point/1970)
Kaleidoscope – Brother Mary (Zabriskie Point/1970)
Buffy St.Marie – Soldier Blue (Soldier Blue/1970)
Incredible String Band – Be Glad For Song has No Ending (1970)
Bruce Langhorne – Ending (The Hired Hand/1971
Cat Stevens – Trouble (Harold And Maude/1971)
Third Ear Band – Fleance (Macbeth/1971)
Third Ear Band – Ghetto Raga (Fata Morgana/1970)
Paul Giovanni – Willow Song (The Wickerman/1973)
Popol Vuh – Untitled (Die grosse Ekstase des Bildschnitzers Steiner/1974)
Improved Sound Limited – Nine Feet Over The Tarmac (In Lauf der Zeit/1976)