Eric Holm (Subtext): in ascolto “Alioth” dall’imminente Surface Variations

Surface Variations, in uscita il 28 aprile, è il terzo album, sempre su Subtext, di Eric Holm, field recordist americano trapiantato in Inghilterra.

Il suono del disco si basa su field recordings ottenuti durante le immersioni oceaniche di Eric.

Oggi ci sentiamo “Alioth”. Dice Holm: “Alioth was the first song written for Surface Variations that defined the album’s direction. It is, along with the other more mechanical tracks, named after one of the many wrecks found along the south coast of Britain where I dive. Alioth, a Swedish Ketch, sank in 1923 off the Dorset coast. No lives were lost”.