Dylan Carlson e Eagle Twin: due nuovi brani da ascoltare

Dylan Carlson (Earth, ma non siamo sicuri serva precisarlo) ha annunciato che uscirà un disco a suo nome, intitolato Conquistador, il 27 aprile, con etichetta Sargent House. Conquistador è stato registrato ai God City Studios con Kurt Ballou. Ospiti del disco saranno Emma Ruth Rundle (chitarre) e Holly Carlson, cioè la moglie di Dylan, che compare sulla copertina e suona le percussioni. Il comunicato stampa sottolinea come questo lavoro torni a tematiche legate al West, dato che i pezzi a nome drcarlsonalbion erano invece più inglesi che americani.

Questa è “Scorpions In Their Mouths”.

Abbiamo parlato molto degli Eagle Twin, uno dei gruppi preferiti della redazione, quindi tagliamo corto: c’è un nuovo disco in uscita il 30 marzo, ovviamente per Southern Lord, e si intitola The Thundering Heard (Songs Of Hoof And Horn). Questa è “Heavy Hoof” e Gentry Densley la presenta così: The Heavy Hoof is the first Eagle Twin song we ever wrote so it has been something we have played throughout the years but never properly recorded until now. Its a simple ditty, that has only gotten heavier over time, all about death and the devil and all that good stuff! Its also about, you know, leaving your particles tingling, dancing in space, after your consciousness has been trampled.