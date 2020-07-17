Dobrida Radio Show – 13 luglio 2020

Ascolta la puntata.

Burba speaks

Madteo – Resident Alien (Broke-‘n-Steppers Reluctant Club Mix)

Holiday Cheese e altri prodotti caseari con André Vida, suo figlio e Dj Bocca Piena:

André Vida – L.A.X. For 14

André Vida – Put It In Your Pocket

Heatsick – C’etait Un Rendez Vous

André Vida – ‘C.S.’ By Napalm Death Remixed With S.A.X.P.E.C.T.

André Vida, Taylor Savvy, Steve Heather – The 12 Days Of Christmas

Arnold De Boer (Zea) speaks

ZEA + Oscar Jan Hoogland – You’re Dead

Dj Fammi Vedere – Con Fusione 2 mix:

Muhal Richard Abrams – Conversations With The Three Of Me

Hiroshi Sato – Jo-Do

New World Science – Movement 2

Scalino Scaleno – High Speed City

Curt Cress – Hawaiian Punch

Vangelis Katsoulis – The Sound Of The Stone

Mkwaju Ensemble – Mkwaju

Milky Way – Kolotek

Femenatis Indiaulatis con Erin McKinney – Speciale Frittura: OOIOO bollente

Ooioo – Tekuteku Tune

Ooioo – Nijimusi

Ooioo – Jackson’s Club ‘Sunspot’

Ooioo – Honki Ponki

Ooioo – Umo

Jon Hassell – Fearless

“L’uomo che cadde sulla terra” di Walter Tevis voce Aida Talliente musiche Giorgio Pacorig

Dobrida = DobiaLab + Hybrida