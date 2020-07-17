Dobrida Radio Show – 13 luglio 2020
Burba speaks
Madteo – Resident Alien (Broke-‘n-Steppers Reluctant Club Mix)
Holiday Cheese e altri prodotti caseari con André Vida, suo figlio e Dj Bocca Piena:
André Vida – L.A.X. For 14
André Vida – Put It In Your Pocket
Heatsick – C’etait Un Rendez Vous
André Vida – ‘C.S.’ By Napalm Death Remixed With S.A.X.P.E.C.T.
André Vida, Taylor Savvy, Steve Heather – The 12 Days Of Christmas
Arnold De Boer (Zea) speaks
ZEA + Oscar Jan Hoogland – You’re Dead
Dj Fammi Vedere – Con Fusione 2 mix:
Muhal Richard Abrams – Conversations With The Three Of Me
Hiroshi Sato – Jo-Do
New World Science – Movement 2
Scalino Scaleno – High Speed City
Curt Cress – Hawaiian Punch
Vangelis Katsoulis – The Sound Of The Stone
Mkwaju Ensemble – Mkwaju
Milky Way – Kolotek
Femenatis Indiaulatis con Erin McKinney – Speciale Frittura: OOIOO bollente
Ooioo – Tekuteku Tune
Ooioo – Nijimusi
Ooioo – Jackson’s Club ‘Sunspot’
Ooioo – Honki Ponki
Ooioo – Umo
Jon Hassell – Fearless
“L’uomo che cadde sulla terra” di Walter Tevis voce Aida Talliente musiche Giorgio Pacorig