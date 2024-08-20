Chat Pile: il video di “Masc”

Vi abbiamo già raccontato un po’ di cose su Cool World, il prossimo album dei Chat Pile. Aggiungiamo che appariranno al Roadburn 2025. Nel frattempo c’è un altro pezzo on line, “Masc”. Che ne dice il cantante Raygun Busch? “Masc” is the saddest Chat Pile song since Tenkiller. Unlike the rest of the album, this song deals with horrors of interpersonal intimacy, yet it is connected with the rest of the record through the overarching theme of oppression, despair and malaise.