Charlie Looker (Psalm Zero, ex-Extra Life, ex-ZS): in ascolto “Puppet” da Simple Answers

Il 15 giugno Charlie Looker (Psalm Zero, ex-Extra Life, ex-ZS) pubblicherà il suo primo album solista, Simple Answers, per la sua etichetta Last Thing Records: archi, fiati, ottoni e piano in combinazione con synth, drum machine e la voce da tenore di Looker. Dal punto di vista dei testi, invece, questo sarà un disco allo stesso tempo personale e politico, che si confronterà con lo scivolamento a destra della nostra società.

Qui sotto in ascolto c’è “Puppet”. Nelle parole di Looker: lyrically, “Puppet” could be seen as a companion piece to the album’s first single “Ritual Fire”. Both songs are about addiction and fascist brainwashing. But while “Ritual Fire” was more fatalistic, maniacally imploring these dark forces to just consume humanity and get it over with, “Puppet” is more defiant. There’s more of a line-drawing, “Just Say No” attitude. Musically, this track has a marked rap/R&B influence, which I didn’t initially intend, but it just came out that way and I love it.