Brown Sugar – S13E04 17.10.2022

Nella quarta puntata della tredicesima stagione Brown Sugar fa un viaggio tra le etichette discografiche che hanno fatto la storia del rap negli anni ’90. Se volete ricordare i tempi di Def Jam, Death Row, Loud record, Bad Boy o Roc a Fella, allora non dovete fare altro che da ascoltare il podcast.

Playlist

Diddy, The LOX – I Got the Power

(Redman-Pick It Up)

LL COOLJ – Buckin’ Em Down

(The D.O.C.-From Ruthless 2 Death Row)

Snoop Dogg – Deep Cover

Craig Mack – Flava in Ya Ear

The Notorious B.I.G., Method Man – The What

(JAY-Z, The Notorious B.I.G.-Brooklyn’s Finest-Yvette Michele-Everyday & Everynight – Remix)

Il Big Pun – Twinz (feat. Fat Joe)