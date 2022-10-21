Brown Sugar – S13E04 17.10.2022
Nella quarta puntata della tredicesima stagione Brown Sugar fa un viaggio tra le etichette discografiche che hanno fatto la storia del rap negli anni ’90. Se volete ricordare i tempi di Def Jam, Death Row, Loud record, Bad Boy o Roc a Fella, allora non dovete fare altro che da ascoltare il podcast.
Playlist
Diddy, The LOX – I Got the Power
(Redman-Pick It Up)
LL COOLJ – Buckin’ Em Down
(The D.O.C.-From Ruthless 2 Death Row)
Snoop Dogg – Deep Cover
Craig Mack – Flava in Ya Ear
The Notorious B.I.G., Method Man – The What
(JAY-Z, The Notorious B.I.G.-Brooklyn’s Finest-Yvette Michele-Everyday & Everynight – Remix)
Il Big Pun – Twinz (feat. Fat Joe)
Brown Sugar
Brown Sugar è un programma dedicato a rap, neo soul, R&B, funk, in onda tutti i lunedì dalle 18 alle 19 su Radio Città Fujiko