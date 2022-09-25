Asbest: in ascolto “Autodigestion”

Abbiamo scritto “Autodigestion” in modo da esprimere la disperazione per essere intrappolati in un ciclo autodistruttivo e per i sacrifici individuali e la perdita di autonomia personale richiestici per tardare un collasso inevitabile

Così dice Robyn Trachsel degli Asbest, terzetto svizzero che avevo già segnalato un po’ di tempo fa.

Oggi ascoltiamo “Autodigestion”, singolo che anticipa il loro nuovo lavoro Cyanide e che fa capire subito come mai gireranno la Francia in apertura agli Unsane.

We are trapped in the body of a snake

that is eating its own tail

we’ve been reduced to functions

mere designated tasks

by now we are but numbers

that need to numb themselves

we are part of what we hate

a self-destructive fate

Buy their houses

Buy their cars

Use their products

Fight their wars

Stay in line

Protect the core

Complicit victim

Pointless cause

The promised growth leads to perdition

a collapse is imminent

misbelief turned to obsession

we’ve been blinded by a lie

artificial life-support

collective sacrifice

the behemoth we’ve forged

in a state of autodigestion

Be entertained

Enslave the masses

Uphill battle

Against new classes

Break the circle

No longer passive

Cut all strings

No puppet masters

There is no right

within the wrong

There is no truth

within a lie

an errant framework

let’s good intentions die

We are trapped in the body of a snake

that is eating its own tail

we’ve been reduced to functions

mere designated tasks

artificial life-support

collective sacrifice

the behemoth we’ve forged

in a state of autodigestion