Asbest: in ascolto “Autodigestion”
Abbiamo scritto “Autodigestion” in modo da esprimere la disperazione per essere intrappolati in un ciclo autodistruttivo e per i sacrifici individuali e la perdita di autonomia personale richiestici per tardare un collasso inevitabile
Così dice Robyn Trachsel degli Asbest, terzetto svizzero che avevo già segnalato un po’ di tempo fa.
Oggi ascoltiamo “Autodigestion”, singolo che anticipa il loro nuovo lavoro Cyanide e che fa capire subito come mai gireranno la Francia in apertura agli Unsane.
We are trapped in the body of a snake
that is eating its own tail
we’ve been reduced to functions
mere designated tasks
by now we are but numbers
that need to numb themselves
we are part of what we hate
a self-destructive fate
Buy their houses
Buy their cars
Use their products
Fight their wars
Stay in line
Protect the core
Complicit victim
Pointless cause
The promised growth leads to perdition
a collapse is imminent
misbelief turned to obsession
we’ve been blinded by a lie
artificial life-support
collective sacrifice
the behemoth we’ve forged
in a state of autodigestion
Be entertained
Enslave the masses
Uphill battle
Against new classes
Break the circle
No longer passive
Cut all strings
No puppet masters
There is no right
within the wrong
There is no truth
within a lie
an errant framework
let’s good intentions die
We are trapped in the body of a snake
that is eating its own tail
we’ve been reduced to functions
mere designated tasks
artificial life-support
collective sacrifice
the behemoth we’ve forged
in a state of autodigestion