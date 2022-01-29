Area Contaminata #98 (Spiritualized, Cave, Albarn, Boy Harsher…)

Novità indie pop, post punk e synth wave, alcune delle quali già targate 2022, nella puntata #98 di Area Contaminata.

Playlist

Spiritualized – Crazy

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Vortex

Exek – Unseasonable Warmth

Damon Albarn – Polaris

Yard Act – Land Of The Blind

Life – Friends Without Names

Boy Harsher – Give Me A Reason

Sleaford Mods – Don’t Go

Theoreme – Les Artisans

Nicfit – Rigged

Kaputt – Gone West

Swansea Sound – Rock N Roll Void

About Area Contaminata