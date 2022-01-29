Area Contaminata #98 (Spiritualized, Cave, Albarn, Boy Harsher…)
Novità indie pop, post punk e synth wave, alcune delle quali già targate 2022, nella puntata #98 di Area Contaminata.
Playlist
Spiritualized – Crazy
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Vortex
Exek – Unseasonable Warmth
Damon Albarn – Polaris
Yard Act – Land Of The Blind
Life – Friends Without Names
Boy Harsher – Give Me A Reason
Sleaford Mods – Don’t Go
Theoreme – Les Artisans
Nicfit – Rigged
Kaputt – Gone West
Swansea Sound – Rock N Roll Void