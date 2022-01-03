Area Contaminata #95
Puntata prenatalizia di Area Contaminata dedicata interamente a registrazioni live, con protagonisti: The Specials, Paul Weller, Redskins, The Stranglers, The Jesus & Mary Chain, The The, Bauhaus, The Cure.
Playlist
The Specials – We Sell Hope (Live at Coventry Cathedral)
Paul Weller with Jules Buckley & The BBC Symphony Orchestra – English Rose (Live at Barbican)
Paul Weller with Jules Buckley & The BBC Symphony Orchestra – My Ever Changing Moods (Live at Barbican)
Redskins – The Power Is Yours (Live at Town & Country Club)
Redskins – Kick Over The Statues! (Live at Town & Country Club)
The Stranglers – Walk On By (Live at Tsutaya O-West)
The Jesus & Mary Chain – Just Like Honey (Live at Alcatraz)
The The – This Is The Day (Live at The Royal Albert Hall)
Bauhaus – Dark Entries (Live at Alexandra Palace)
The Cure – Jumping Someone Else’s Train (Live at Hyde Park)
The Cure – Grinding Halt (Live at Hyde Park)