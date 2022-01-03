Area Contaminata #95

Puntata prenatalizia di Area Contaminata dedicata interamente a registrazioni live, con protagonisti: The Specials, Paul Weller, Redskins, The Stranglers, The Jesus & Mary Chain, The The, Bauhaus, The Cure.

Playlist

The Specials – We Sell Hope (Live at Coventry Cathedral)

Paul Weller with Jules Buckley & The BBC Symphony Orchestra – English Rose (Live at Barbican)

Paul Weller with Jules Buckley & The BBC Symphony Orchestra – My Ever Changing Moods (Live at Barbican)

Redskins – The Power Is Yours (Live at Town & Country Club)

Redskins – Kick Over The Statues! (Live at Town & Country Club)

The Stranglers – Walk On By (Live at Tsutaya O-West)

The Jesus & Mary Chain – Just Like Honey (Live at Alcatraz)

The The – This Is The Day (Live at The Royal Albert Hall)

Bauhaus – Dark Entries (Live at Alexandra Palace)

The Cure – Jumping Someone Else’s Train (Live at Hyde Park)

The Cure – Grinding Halt (Live at Hyde Park)

About Area Contaminata