Area Contaminata #127
Episodio #127 di Area Contaminata, ultimo del 2022, dedicato a novità e ristampe reggae e dub.
Playlist
Junior Murvin & Jah Lion – Police and Thief aka Police and Thieves (12” Mix)
Augustus Pablo – Sons Of Negus
Aswad – More Dub
Creation Rebel – Creative Involvements
Count Ossie & The Mystic Revelation Of Rastafari – Blacker Black
Jeb Loy Nichols – Monsters On The Hill
Horace Andy – Away With The Gun And Knife
Yard Act vs Mad Professor – Blind Dub
Ossia – Red X (Vertigo Version)