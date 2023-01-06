Area Contaminata #127

Episodio #127 di Area Contaminata, ultimo del 2022, dedicato a novità e ristampe reggae e dub.

Playlist

Junior Murvin & Jah Lion – Police and Thief aka Police and Thieves (12” Mix)

Augustus Pablo – Sons Of Negus

Aswad – More Dub

Creation Rebel – Creative Involvements

Count Ossie & The Mystic Revelation Of Rastafari – Blacker Black

Jeb Loy Nichols – Monsters On The Hill

Horace Andy – Away With The Gun And Knife

Yard Act vs Mad Professor – Blind Dub

Ossia – Red X (Vertigo Version)

