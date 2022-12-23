Area Contaminata #126
Novità e ristampe punk, post punk, indie rock e synth punk, nella puntata #126 di Area Contaminata.
Playlist
Moin – Melon
Hammered Hulls – Pilot Light
Magazine – The Light Pours Out Of Me (Live in Manchester 1980)
The Cool Greenhouse – Get Unjaded
That Petrol Emotion – Can’t Stop
Wire – Oh No Not So (Save The Bullet)
Swansea Sound – Music Lover
Girls In Synthesis – Watch With Mother
Italia 90 – Leisure Activities
Tsap – Crimes Against Time
Special Interest – Impulse Control
Leftfield ft. Grian Chatten – Full Way Round