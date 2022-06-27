Area Contaminata #111 + #112

Novità elettroniche nella puntata #111 di Area Contaminata, con sonorità che spaziano tra cosmic, balearic, house, electro e synthpop.

Playlist

Tagliabue – Galassie Lontane

Duncan Gray – Ok, Fine

Hardway Brothers – This Is Something (Dub Mix)

Richard Norris – Water (Richard Norris Remix Radio Edit)

Mutant Beat Dance – Prayer 4 Heaven

Richard Sen – Smoke & Mirrors

Soft Cell – Nostalgia Machine

Andrew Weatherall – Fourteen

Episodio #112 di Area Contaminata, dedicato a novità e ristampe in ambito di sperimentazioni elettroniche, minimal wave e industrial .

Playlist

HTRK – Valentina (Cali Highway Version)

Holy Tongue – Seven Arrows

Nik Colk Void – Oversized

My Disco – Third Place

Samuel Kerridge – Shit In Glitter

Colin Potter – The State – They’re Still Watching

Thomas Leer & Robert Rental – Attack Decay

Middex – Glue Preference

Kelly Lee Owens – Anadlu

Civilistjävel! – B4

