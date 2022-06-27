Area Contaminata #111 + #112
Novità elettroniche nella puntata #111 di Area Contaminata, con sonorità che spaziano tra cosmic, balearic, house, electro e synthpop.
Playlist
Tagliabue – Galassie Lontane
Duncan Gray – Ok, Fine
Hardway Brothers – This Is Something (Dub Mix)
Richard Norris – Water (Richard Norris Remix Radio Edit)
Mutant Beat Dance – Prayer 4 Heaven
Richard Sen – Smoke & Mirrors
Soft Cell – Nostalgia Machine
Andrew Weatherall – Fourteen
Episodio #112 di Area Contaminata, dedicato a novità e ristampe in ambito di sperimentazioni elettroniche, minimal wave e industrial .
Playlist
HTRK – Valentina (Cali Highway Version)
Holy Tongue – Seven Arrows
Nik Colk Void – Oversized
My Disco – Third Place
Samuel Kerridge – Shit In Glitter
Colin Potter – The State – They’re Still Watching
Thomas Leer & Robert Rental – Attack Decay
Middex – Glue Preference
Kelly Lee Owens – Anadlu
Civilistjävel! – B4