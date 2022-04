Novità indie, post-punk, synthwave e darkwave nell’episodio #105 di Area Contaminata.

Playlist

Bodega – Nyc (Disambiguation)

Folly Group – The Tooth Of February

Loop – Axion

Screensaver – Clean Current

Girls In Synthesis – Enveloped

Plattenbau – Crime/Scene

A Place To Bury Strangers – I’m Hurt

Adult. – Normative Sludge

Curses – Miriam

Bauhaus – Drink The New Wine

