Area Contaminata #101

Episodio #101 di Area Contaminata interamente dedicato a novità in ambito elettronico, tra ambient, idm, house, electro e drum & bass.

Playlist

Hyboid – Armageddon Will Not Be Televised

Anthony Naples – Sizzlin

Kevin Richard Martin – The Runner

Moon Wiring Club – Doppelganger 1830

Silicon Scally – Empty Subways

Dohnavùr – The Kindness Of Others

Bal 5000 – Bali Beat 13

Royksopp – Impossible (feat. Alison Goldfrapp)

David Holmes – It’s Over, If We Run Out Of Love (feat. Raven Violet)

Lone – Visited by Astronauts (Sherelle Had A Groove Remix)

µ-Ziq – Bentley

