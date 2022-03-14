Area Contaminata #101
Episodio #101 di Area Contaminata interamente dedicato a novità in ambito elettronico, tra ambient, idm, house, electro e drum & bass.
Playlist
Hyboid – Armageddon Will Not Be Televised
Anthony Naples – Sizzlin
Kevin Richard Martin – The Runner
Moon Wiring Club – Doppelganger 1830
Silicon Scally – Empty Subways
Dohnavùr – The Kindness Of Others
Bal 5000 – Bali Beat 13
Royksopp – Impossible (feat. Alison Goldfrapp)
David Holmes – It’s Over, If We Run Out Of Love (feat. Raven Violet)
Lone – Visited by Astronauts (Sherelle Had A Groove Remix)
µ-Ziq – Bentley