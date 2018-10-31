Aperture: in ascolto “In These Awkward Voids” da Threads
Gli Aperture sono i fratelli Elisabetta ed Emanuele Porcinai. Emanuele, nato nel 1991, oggi vive tra Manchester e Berlino, e pensa alla rarefatta parte musicale del progetto, mentre Elisabetta (1987) sfrutta il proprio background interdisciplinare (fotografia, pittura, video-arte, poesia) e si occupa di scrivere e interpretare i testi dei pezzi (il suo è sostanzialmente spoken word), oltre che dell’artwork.
Threads esce il 9 novembre per Other / other. Questa è “In These Awkward Voids”, la prima traccia. Sotto avete anche il testo (grazie Other / other).
In these awkward voids
is where we find each other
We wander blind
waiting for the clouds to go by
waiting for the sun to melt down
Stubborn beliefs
are growing stronger
children’s dreams
are getting shattered
And so we are again
waiting for the clouds to go by
waiting for the sun to melt down
Portraits of flawless beauty
are washed away by tears
till we go down that line again
and we blow clean air out
And we can see through light again
‘cause in these awkward voids
is where we find each other
is where we find each other