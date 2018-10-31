Aperture: in ascolto “In These Awkward Voids” da Threads

Gli Aperture sono i fratelli Elisabetta ed Emanuele Porcinai. Emanuele, nato nel 1991, oggi vive tra Manchester e Berlino, e pensa alla rarefatta parte musicale del progetto, mentre Elisabetta (1987) sfrutta il proprio background interdisciplinare (fotografia, pittura, video-arte, poesia) e si occupa di scrivere e interpretare i testi dei pezzi (il suo è sostanzialmente spoken word), oltre che dell’artwork.

Threads esce il 9 novembre per Other / other. Questa è “In These Awkward Voids”, la prima traccia. Sotto avete anche il testo (grazie Other / other).

In these awkward voids

is where we find each other

We wander blind

waiting for the clouds to go by

waiting for the sun to melt down

Stubborn beliefs

are growing stronger

children’s dreams

are getting shattered

And so we are again

waiting for the clouds to go by

waiting for the sun to melt down

Portraits of flawless beauty

are washed away by tears

till we go down that line again

and we blow clean air out

And we can see through light again

‘cause in these awkward voids

is where we find each other

is where we find each other