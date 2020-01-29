Aho Ssan: in ascolto “Simulacrum III” da Simulacrum, in uscita il 7 febbraio
After finishing Simulacrum III, I knew it couldn’t be a EP anymore and had to turn into an Album. It’s my favorite piece on the LP for sure. It’s the only track which I completed in one day – everything was so fluid during the process. And for the story, I also think it’s the track that made me sign on Subtext. (Aho Ssan)
Il 7 febbraio Subtext fa debuttare ancora un altro giovane producer, nello specifico Aho Ssan, cioè il parigino Désiré Niamké. Come intuibile, il sound saturo e devastante è simile a quello degli artisti principali dell’etichetta (Emptyset, Porter, Fis, Jebanasam), ma finora ogni nuova leva ha saputo in qualche modo distinguersi: possiamo anticiparvi che anche Niamké ci prova lungo tutto il disco.
Noi oggi vi facciamo sentire per primi “Simulacrum III” (su Bandcamp già c’erano “II” e “IV”).
Tracklist
01. Intro
02. Simulacrum I
03. Simulacrum II
04. Simulacrum III
05. Simulacrum IV
06. Blind Power (ft. The Mensah Imaginary Band)
07. Outro (ft. The Mensah Imaginary Band)