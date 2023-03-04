Ablaut – episodio 34 – 20/02/2023
Su “Dolphin Tricks” di Felicity Mangan…
“Zero. The tape begins
its long count from black start
to black end, wound in circles within the reel. This new dark country:
a shock of horizon, pastures of cattle. Everywhere, something that can hear you.”
M. Fluharty, Field Recordings, in M. Handwerker & R. Saxton (eds.), A Decade of Country Hits: Art on the Rural Frontier, Jap Sam Books, Heijningen 2014, p. 309
Tracklist
Rosso Polare – No.4
Funcionário – Cavalcante
Felicity Mangan – Dolphin Tricks
Pita/Friedl – Chiasso
Nikita Bugaev – dek
Beau Wanzer – Slow Down Sir
crimeboys – red shift
Lutto Lento – Gyal A Devil
LA Timpa – It Smile Without My Lie
Martyna Basta – Memories of Unwanted
Mike Majkowski – Ocean Of Fog
Domiziano Maselli – About Light
Tim Hecker – Orgy