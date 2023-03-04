/

Ablaut – episodio 34 – 20/02/2023

NYC 2016

Su “Dolphin Tricks” di Felicity Mangan…

“Zero. The tape begins
its long count from black start
to black end, wound in circles within the reel. This new dark country:
a shock of horizon, pastures of cattle. Everywhere, something that can hear you.”

M. Fluharty, Field Recordings, in M. Handwerker & R. Saxton (eds.), A Decade of Country Hits: Art on the Rural Frontier, Jap Sam Books, Heijningen 2014, p. 309

Qui la puntata.

Tracklist

Rosso Polare – No.4
Funcionário – Cavalcante
Felicity Mangan – Dolphin Tricks
Pita/Friedl – Chiasso
Nikita Bugaev – dek
Beau Wanzer – Slow Down Sir
crimeboys – red shift
Lutto Lento – Gyal A Devil
LA Timpa – It Smile Without My Lie
Martyna Basta – Memories of Unwanted
Mike Majkowski – Ocean Of Fog
Domiziano Maselli – About Light
Tim Hecker – Orgy

Ablaut
Ablaut rivela uno spazio uditivo attraversato da mutazioni tematiche e propone corrispondenze e possibili percorsi d’ascolto generati negli ultimi tre decenni di produzioni elettroniche. A cura di Fabrizio Nisi