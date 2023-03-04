Ablaut – episodio 34 – 20/02/2023

Su “Dolphin Tricks” di Felicity Mangan…

“Zero. The tape begins

its long count from black start

to black end, wound in circles within the reel. This new dark country:

a shock of horizon, pastures of cattle. Everywhere, something that can hear you.”

M. Fluharty, Field Recordings, in M. Handwerker & R. Saxton (eds.), A Decade of Country Hits: Art on the Rural Frontier, Jap Sam Books, Heijningen 2014, p. 309

Qui la puntata.

Tracklist

Rosso Polare – No.4

Funcionário – Cavalcante

Felicity Mangan – Dolphin Tricks

Pita/Friedl – Chiasso

Nikita Bugaev – dek

Beau Wanzer – Slow Down Sir

crimeboys – red shift

Lutto Lento – Gyal A Devil

LA Timpa – It Smile Without My Lie

Martyna Basta – Memories of Unwanted

Mike Majkowski – Ocean Of Fog

Domiziano Maselli – About Light

Tim Hecker – Orgy