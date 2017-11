Hybrida Radio Show, puntata 195

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

CHAIN & THE GANG

Experimental Music

EXPERIMENTAL MUSIC

(Radical Elite Records , 2017)

CHRIS FORSYTH & THE SOLAR MOTEL BAND

Have We Mistaken The Bottle For The Whiskey Inside?

DREAMING IN THE NON-DREAM

(No Quarter, 2017)

THE DREAM SYNDICATE

Out Of My Head

HOW DID I FIND MYSELF HERE

(Anti, 2017)

FERAL OHMS

Love Damage

FERAL OHMS

(Silver Current Records, 2017)

L.A. WITCH

Feel Alright

L.A. WITCH

(Suicide Squeeze, 2017)

ENDLESS BOOGIE

Let It Be Unknown

VIBE KILLER

(No Quarter, 2017)

VINYL TIGERS

Heart For None

BEING THERE OR NOTHING

(Bandcamp, 2017)

MICHAEL NAU

The Load

SOME TWIST

(Suicide Squeeze, 2017)

MY BLOODY VALENTINE

What You Want

LOVELESS

(Creation Records, 1991)

SPACEMEN 3

Revolution

PLAYING WITH FIRE

(Fire Records, 1988)

SPECTRUM

Razzle-Dazzle Mind

WAR SUCKS

(Mind Expansion, 2009)

BLACK REBEL MOTORCYCLE CLUB

Salvation

B.R.M.C.

(Virgin, 2001)

SPIRITUALIZED

Electricity

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN WE ARE FLOATING IN SPACE (Dedicated, 1997)

THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN

Upside Down

UPSIDE DOWN

(Creation Records, 1984)

FLYING SAUCER ATTACK

Feedback Song

CHORUS

(Domino, 1993)

ONEIDA

All Arounder

ANTHEM OF THE MOON

(Rocket Recordings, 2003)

INSPIRAL CARPETS Featuring MARK E SMITH

I Want You

I WANT YOU

(Mute, 1994)

IRREVERSIBLE ENTANGLEMENTS

Projects

IRREVERSIBLE ENTANGLEMENTS

(International Anthem, 2017)

JAMES BLOOD ULMER with THE THING

High Yellow

BABY TALK (LIVE AT MOLDE INTERNATIONAL JAZZ FESTIVAL 2015) (The Thing Records, 2017)

RICHARD ABRAMS

My Thoughts Are My Future – Now And Forever

LEVELS AND DEGREES OF LIGHT

(Delmark Records, 1968)