Pangea – the best albums of 2016

Nell’artwork: Horris E. Campos nell’inverno del 1972.

Ascolta la puntata.

OREN AMBARCHI, Hubris Part 2, Hubris (Editions Mego)

ROY MONTGOMERY, Another David Lynch Thanks No Ice, R M H Q Headquarters (Grapefruit Records)

SCOTT WALKER, Opening, The Childhood Of A Leader (4AD)

FIRE!, She Owned His Voice, She Sleeps She Sleeps (Rune Grammofon)

INVENTING MASKS, 4’32”, Inventing Masks (Error Broadcast)

EQUIKNOXX, Clink, Bird Sound Power (DDS)

ANDY STOTT, Selfish, Too Many Voices (Modern Love)

DJ EARL, Smoking Reggie (feat. MOONDOCTOR & ONEOHTRIX POINT NEVER), Open Your Eyes (Teklife)

AUTECHRE, chimer 1-5-1, Elseq 1-5

LAKKER, Emergo, Struggle & Emerge (R&S)

LUCY, A Millennia Old Adversary, Self Mythology (Stroboscopic Artefacts)

BOTANY, Clean Lungs, Deepak Verbera (Western Vinyl)

FIS, Independently Together, From Patterns To Details (Subtext)

PAUL JEBANASAM, eidolons beginning p = (m²A ² am to (rho-z)-y ∂t+(ρ see to wait dz/dt = it xy that I -beta* do not z countless, Continuum (Subtext)

LUSTMORD, Subspace, Dark Matter (Touch)

Dedicata al Papero.