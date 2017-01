Pangea 066

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

KILLING SOUND, Six Harmonies, Killing Sound (Blackest Ever Black)

ROY MONTGOMERY, Weathering Mortality (feat. Voice by EMMA JOHNSTON), Roy Montgomery Headquarters (Grapefruit)

JULIE’S HAIRCUT, Cycles, Invocation And Ritual Dance Of My Demon Twin (Rocket Recordings)

BOTANY, Needam / Wish To, Deepak Verbera (Western Vinyl)

CLIPPING, Body For The Pile (feat. SICKNESS), Various Artists, N O I S E (Adult Swim)

KATIE GATELY, Lift, Color (Tri Angle)

RUN THE JEWELS, Stay Gold, RTJ3 (Run The Jewels, Inc.)

ITOA, Strange Attractor (SULLY Remix), Swinging Flavors 4 (Beat Machine Records)

BURIAL, Young Death, Young Death / Nightmarket (Hyperdub)

MICA LEVI & OLIVER COATES, I’ll Keep Going, Remain Calm (Slip)

PHURPA + MARE DI DIRAC, Misericordia [estratto] (4iB / Claustrophilia)