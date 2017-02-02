Nothing, puntata 13 – stagione 2016/17

Bridge of ignorance returns.

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

1 Tomaga – Tuscan Metalwork

2 Moor Mother – By The Light

3 Jpegmafia – Ash My Blunt On A Suspended License

4 Idris Ackamoor e The Pyramids – Traponga

5 Idris Ackamoor e The Pyramids – Epiphany

6 Cavern Of Anti-Matter – Liquid Gate

7 Cloud Becomes Your Hand – Bridge Of Ignorance Returns